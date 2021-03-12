Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! Saturday, March 6th, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH. There are several important events that might be of interest. Take a look! Enjoy!

-000-

Women’s History Month

Rita Walters Dedication Consideration

Vermont Square Los Angeles Public Library

rborden@lapl.org

Deadline Wednesday, March 10th, 2021

Los Angeles trailblazer Rita Walters passed away a year ago. The Los Angeles Public Library’s Board of Library Commissioners is considering the dedication of the Vermont Square Branch Library to Rita Walters, a former Library commissioner, the first African American women elected to the Los Angeles City Council, Los Angeles Unified School District Board Member and long-time Los Angeles educator and resident.

As part of its consideration, the Board encourages the public to submit written comments now Board of Library Commissioners, Los Angeles Public Library. Comments can be emailed.

-0-

The Stay Home and Read a Book Ball

Sunday @ 7pm

Library Foundation of Los Angeles

RSVP: LFLA.org/StayHome

Stay at home! Read a book! You will help raise thousands of dollars for the Library Foundation of Los Angeles. RSVP today for tomorrow, Sunday’s 7pm event and donate. You will be able to join the conversation on the Library Foundation of Los Angeles Facebook event page.

-0-

Tomatomania

Roger’s Garden

Corona Del Mar

tomatomania.com

This is a sign of Spring! Tomatomania! Shop online or in-person due to Covid-19 safety protocols make it possible for tomato lovers purchase hundreds of varieties of tomatoes and peppers. The gardening fun starts at 9am at Roger’s Garden in Corona del Mar.

-0-

Move Across California: A Virtual Competition & Fundraiser

Special Olympics Southern California

sosc.org/MAC

MOVE ACROSS CALIFORNIA! Is the Covid-19 safe Special Olympics Southern California event that has replaced the traditional in-person competition. Athletes and their coaches are running , walking, cycling and moving to eight virtual pit stops from San Diego to Sequoia National Park.

We can register as an individual, start a team, join a team, and donate at the website: fundraising.sosc.org. Every dollar raised provides free year-round sports training and competitions for Special Olympics athletes.

-0-

2021 Virtual Pan African Film Festival

Now thru March 14th

paff.org/about

With more than 200 films from around the world, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival is the largest black film festival in the nation.

-0-

Best New Cars of 2021

Autotrader.com

2021 is here and it brings with it a fresh batch of cars, trucks, and SUVs. No matter what kind of vehicle you have your eye on and no matter how much you’re looking to spend on a new vehicle, there are some new and updated entries this year that should be on your shopping list.

AUTOTRADER has evaluated the latest and greatest new cars to save you some of the homework that comes with shopping for a new ride. The panel deciding the best new cars of 2021 consists of Autotrader Executive Editor Brian Moody and Contributing Editors Eric Brandt, Jason Fogelson, Chris O’Neill, Andrew Ganz, and Autotrader Editor Rob Nestora.

To even be considered for the AUTOTRADER 2021 list, vehicles had to meet a few criteria. AUTOTRADER limited entry to cars, trucks and SUVs with a base price under $75,000; they had to be available for sale within 6-8 months from the time this list is published; include a diverse mix of prices and body styles, no more than two of any one brand with an emphasis on mainstream brands, and of course, it has to be all-new or updated for the 2021 model year. Finally, AUTOTRADER only picked from vehicles that received a score of 4.0 or higher on their 5-point rating scale.

This list includes practical cars and SUVs of all sizes, hybrids, an EV, a pickup, and a few luxury vehicles that are seriously competitive with more expensive rivals. In total, there are five vehicles on the list with electrification either as standard or as an option. And, for the first time since AUTOTRADER has been compiling this list, it has two brands that have two cars each, Ford and Kia. It’s worth noting as this shows just how competitive the new car arena has become.

-0-

Outdoor Experience Returns @ 10am

Planes of Fame Air Museum

Chino Airport

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

www.planesoffame.org

We can check out the horsepower of historic aircraft at the Planes of Fame Air Museum OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE. The outdoor experience at the ten acre Chino aircraft museum is available to guests as long as we follow Covid-19 safety protocols which include wearing masks and social distancing.

-0-

New Episodes

SOUND/STAGE LA Philharmonic

laphil.com

Sound/Stage is a free online concert series featuring exclusive performances by Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and guest artists from around the world.

This series brings the LA Phil’s musical offerings to your digital screen, along with interviews, playlists, and program notes that shed new light on each episode’s theme. Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series is filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, where musicians are able to perform together while socially distanced.

Symphonies for Schools comes to Sound/Stage

Building on the educational concert series, the LA Phil is offering free immersive curricula and learning activities for schools, teachers, and youth from around the world for the first two episodes of Season 2. The experience also includes a Hollywood Bowl Virtual Field Trip. Registration is open now!

-0-

Virtual Classes

DADA On Pointe

April 2nd & 3rd

Guest Teachers

debbieallendanceacademy.com

35-years ago, Janet Jackson’s CONTROL album was a Billboard record chart hit! Actress, dancer, producer, director, and choreographer Debbie Allen celebrated the three decade music anniversary with her own dance version of CONTROL on her Instagram page.

Well, excuse me! The 71-year old Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe winner proves if you “Use it – you won’t lose it!”

Despite the pandemic, the arts continue. The Debbie Allen Academy offers virtual dance classes, featuring everything from Jazz to Zumba to African to Flamenco to Tap and more! And, registration is open for ballet on point classes featuring special guest teachers. Take a look at the long and detailed schedule of dance classes at the debbieallendanceacademy.com website.

-0-

Blood Drive

Harvest Christian Fellowship

Kaiser Permanente

LifeStream Blood Bank

8am to 1pm

Lstream.org/harvest

Harvest Fellowship Church has partnered with Kaiser Permanente and LifeStream Blood Bank to host a blood drive at its Riverside location on Sunday, March 7th, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm (PST). Kaiser Permanente, a not-for-profit health plan based in Oakland, Calif., serves more than 12 million people nationwide. Following the blood drive, Harvest Christian Fellowship plans to provide Kaiser Permanente staff with meals and notes of encouragement throughout the year to offer support and thanks to the medical professionals who have served others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-0-

Jersey Mike’s Subs

March is the Month of Giving

jerseymikes.com/MOG

The Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire Jersey Mike’s are partnering with Cancer for College, hoping to reach a goal of $1,000,000. Customers have the option to donate online or onsite.

-0-

dineL.A. Restaurant Week

Now thru Sunday, March 14th

discoverlosangeles.com/dineL.A

It’s DINELA WEEK! Restaurants across Los Angeles invite us to try a new restaurant, enjoy special lunch and dinner menus for special discounted prices. In addition to on-site Covid-19 restricted dining, there are take out and delivery options.

-0-

Drive Thru Fair Food Fest

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Lot K

Pasadena

March 6th (12pm-10pm)

March 7th (12pm-10pm)

March 12th (5pm-10pm)

March 13th (12pm-10pm)

March 14th (12pm-10pm)

eventbrite.com

Experience a safe, in-car, FREE DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOODIE FEST at the Rose Bowl Stadium! All of your favorite fair food is available for purchase:

-GIANT TURKEY LEGS

-DEEP FRIED COOKIE DOUGH

-MAPLE BACON FUNNEL CAKE

-FUNNEL CAKE CHEESEBURGERS

-KRISPY KREME DONUT CHEESEBURGERS

-FUNNEL CAKES

-DEEP FRIED OREOS, SNICKERS, KOOL AID, BUTTER

-COTTON CANDY, KETTLE CORN AND LEMONADES

-HAWAIIAN CHICKEN TERIYAKI PINEAPPLE BOWLS

-Brand new BBQ ZONE featuring BBQ RIBS, BBQ CHICKEN, PULLED PORK SANDWICHES, and MORE

-MEXICAN CURLY FRIES with JALAPENOS

-CHEESE BACON CURLY FRIES

-COLOSSAL ONION RINGS served with a dunk-able side of RANCH

-Mouthwatering Hawaiian Chicken Teriyaki Pineapple Bowls made from an entire half pineapple.

AND MORE!

If you get a ticket online, you’ll also get a free powdered sugar mini funnel cake (limit 1 per car, while supplies last)!

No need for a ticket per person, your ticket is for CAR ENTRY.

Only credit cards will be accepted, no cash. Please wear a mask when ordering. Government restrictions forbid the venue to allow customers to park and eat at the venue.

-0-

Register for Free!

Saturday, March 13th, 2021 @ 11am

Power Women, Power Tool: A Virtual Event

www.habitatla.org/2021-power-women-power-tools

Join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles for its 17th Annual Power Women, Power Tools event. There will be a POWER WOMEN PANEL, WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT MARKETPLACE, ONLINE AUCTION, AND VIRTUAL “HABI-CRAFT” DIY Activity.

So, let’s make this “a learn something new” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News

-000-