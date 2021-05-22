Saturday “Gayle on the – NEW NORMAL – Go!”, Saturday, May 22nd, 2021

It’s SATURDAY! There are more and more experiences available to us if we follow the current Covid safety rules. So, today’s SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE — NEW NORMAL — Go!” suggestions include getting registered for the unique tour of the landmark and historic properties designed by architect Paul Revere Williams.

Explore! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Gayle 😊

-000-

Paul Revere Was Here: On the Trail of L.A.’s Legendary Architect Paul Revere Williams

Wednesday, May 26th @ 6p.m.

laconservancy.org

Gayle Anderson is on the Sunset Strip with a preview of the Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 L.A. Conservancy’s tour “PAUL REVERE WAS HERE, ON THE TRAIL OF L.A.’S LEGENDARY ARCHITECT. THROUGH THE YEARS, the L.A. Conservancy and the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (SoCal NOMA) have featured buildings by Paul Revere Williams at various programs and events. Given his tremendous impact as an architect and civic leader, there is never an inopportune time for exploring his work and celebrating his accomplishments. But there is urgency in telling Williams’ story now, in 2021.

Despite his legendary status, examples of Williams’ work face increasing threats of demolition or excessive alteration. In the last few decades, numerous Williams buildings have been destroyed, vanishing from the Los Angeles landscape. With them go a piece of history. The L.A. Conservancy & SoCal NOMA tour spotlights locations where Mr. Williams grew up, began his career, properties he designed and well as collaborative projects and project now designated as landmarks.

Again, the next virtual and self-guided tour is Wednesday, May 26that 6pm. $25 for Members (L.A. Conservancy and SoCal NOMA) and $30 for the General Public.

There are TWO events for ONE price. A virtual tour led by L.A. Conservancy docents provides live information and in-depth highlights about Paul Revere Williams’ life and work, while a self-guided driving tour gives you the freedom to visit sites associated with Williams up close. Register at laconservancy.org