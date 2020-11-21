Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! / Saturday, November 21st, 2020

It’s Saturday! It’s the holiday season! Yes! We’re in the midst of a pandemic, but there are still opportunities to enjoy the holiday season SAFELY and to do so if your finances have been wrecked by the virus. ( I’m on the look out for INEXPENSIVE & FREE events! )

Take a look! Watch the broadcast above and then scroll down for more information and to see the items that were not in the broadcast due to time limitations!

Enjoy! Please be safe!

Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees

All Locations Opens or Order Online

1-844-454-6453

mrjingleschristmastrees.com

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!” Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths, Christmas garland and more are available at all of the Mr. Jingles Christmas Tree 10 locations from Los Angeles to Colorado. We can socially distanced shop, order online, schedule a delivery, have the Mr. Jingles team handle drop-off, installation and tree removal.

Take at the variety of tree types at mrjingleschristmastrees.com

Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience

Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway

Valencia

www.sixflags.com

For the first time ever, Six Flags Magic Mountain has a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring millions of dazzling lights, festive holiday themes, and seasonal music favorites in a one-of-a-kind nighttime event for the entire family.

While the park’s iconic roller coasters will have to wait for a while, this unique holiday experience taking us thru the 125-acre park offers all ages an exciting and fun way to celebrate the spirit of the season from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

Advance ticket reservations are required! Details are available at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain

NASA SpaceX Crew-1 Mission

Astronauts Arrive at Space Station

nasa.gov/feature

The impressive launch of the NASA SpaceX Crew-1 happened Sunday night. The four astronauts have docked and are now aboard the International Space Station

The NASA SpaceX Crew-1 team now begins a six month science and maintenance mission aboard the International

Space Station, which is essentially an orbiting laboratory.

We can watch the progress of what is described as the longest human space mission launched from the United States on the nasa.gov/nasalive website.

NASA at Home

Let NASA Bring the Universe to You

www.nasa.gov

While we’re spending more time at home, “let NASA bring the universe to you! NASA AT HOME. NASA’s new Internet and social media access teaches us the agency’s discoveries, research, and exploration from around the world and across the universe all from the comfort of your home. Check it out at nasa.gov

Animals for Armed Forces

Adoption Fees Waived for Military

( Adopters Must Meet spcaLA Requirements )

Now thru the end of November

spcaLA.com/adopt

Time is running out for veterans to adopt a pet for NO FEE at spcaLA now through the end of November thanks to the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation. See the cutie pies looking for a forever home at the spcaLA.com/adopt website and then fill out the application.

Groove in the Grove

Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace

Artists & Makers

Winter 2020

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

The Sawdust Art Festival’s annual Winter Art Festival is different this holiday season due to the pandemic. It’s open weekends only now through December 20, 2020, from 10am to 4pm. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time as capacity is limited. Children 12 and under receive free admission but do require a ticket for entry. (Please note as of November 17th, concession restaurants and saloon are not in service during marketplace hours.)

For a list of participating artists, please check the website!

SOS Survival Products

1 800 479 7998

sosproducts.com

Don’t forget to add safety and emergency supplies to your holiday gift giving list. One valuable local resources is SOS Survival Products. The Van Nuys company has a vast selection of emergency products, safety, and preparedness products as well as expert information.

The company provides Covid-19 free and safe shopping. Take a look at the website for the long list of products and services.

Dragnet Star Jack Webb’s Television Wall

Valley Relics Museum

Open Air Experience

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Van Nuys

1 818 616 4083

ValleyRelicsMuseum.org

It was a radio series that became television and motion picture classic. “Dragnet.” The creator, the star, producer and director was Jack Webb. The Hollywood icon had his Encino custom designed with this clock and television wall where he could check four time zones and watch Dragnet and the competition simultaneously on nine Sony televisions. We can see this and more at the Van Nuys Valley Relics Museum, which provides an open air experience. Masks are required and temperatures taken.

12 Sunsets: Exploring Ed Ruscha’s Archive

An Interactive Website Exploring Photos of Sunset Boulevard

The Getty Research Institute

12sunsets.getty.edu

Free!

Sound/Stage

Kamasi Washington’s Original Score for “Becoming”

LA Phil

www.soundstage.laphil.com/kamasi-washington

PlayhouseLive: Streaming Now

A New Theatrical Experience

Bob Baker Marionette Theater : The Circus

For ticket information, please take a look at the website!

playhouselive.org/programs/thecircus

Free!

8th Anniversary of the Arrival of the Space Shuttle Endeavour

Inside the Endeavour: A Virtual Tour

California Science Center

1 323 SCIENCE

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

26th Annual African American Film Marketplace

Online Now thru November 29th

BHERCTV.com

bherc.org

These are among the many films we can see during the African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase. Because of the pandemic, instead of traveling to theatres to see these films we can watch the movies and a special tribute to director Michael Schultz, well known for his movie class “Cooley High.” For a schedule of events now through November, make note of the bherc.org website.

Silver Screen

An Online Exhibition

Morrison Hotel Gallery

Fine Art Music Photography

www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

Theodore Payne Foundation Fall Plant Sale

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley

1 818 768 1802

theodorepayne.org

The annual Theodore Payne Fall Plant Sale is underway at the foundation’s headquarters in Sun Valley. There are colorful and fragrant California Native Plants as well as cacti and succulents.

Shopping at the Fall Plant Sale is a little different this year due to the pandemic. Reservations are required as well as masks and social distancing. Details are available at theodorepayne.org

Tomatomania Fall Garden Seed Sale & Tips

Spinach, Radish, Beets, & More!

Tomatomania.com

Fall garden includes planting time for Arugula, Broccoli, Cabbage and more.

Scott Daigre, farmer, chef and author, famous for his Tomatomania book and Tomatomania events, says it time to plants the seeds that will result in a wonderful Winter and Spring Harvest.

We can get Scott’s guidance at tomatomania.com

So, let’s make this a “a grown our own food and flowers” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

