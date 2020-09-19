Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go! Saturday, September 19th, 2020

It’s Saturday! There is a lot to do and a lot we can do to help others during the Coronavirus pandemic and California’s raging wild fires.

Take a look. Maybe you will find something that touches your heart and your spirit!

-0-

LAFD Strong T-Shirts

Fundraiser for Tools & Equipment

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

#lafdstrong

supportlafd.org

-0-

2020 U.S. Census

Questionnaire Deadline – Wednesday, September 30th

Lapl.org/Census

Online: 2020census.gov

By Phone: 1-844 330 2020

Or, Mail it!

Have you take care of this yet? The deadline for completing the 2020 U.S. Census is the end of this month! You can fill out the questionnaire that’s been mailed to you. You can complete the questionnaire on line. You can call. If you need some help, you can contact the Los Angeles Public Library.

The Los Angeles Public Library’s clear, concise census information, including the census questionnaire that you can complete online is available at lapl.org/census.

Again, the deadline is the end of this month!

-0-

September is Coastal Cleanup Month

Heal the Bay

Healthebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth

This month is important because it’s also Coastal Cleanup Month. Due to the pandemic, Heal the Bay has transformed its annual one day celebration of our watersheds and coastline into a month long series of clean up events. For events and lecture information, take a look at: Healthebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth

-0-

September is National Sewing Month

Now through September 30th

nationalsewingmonth.org

-0-

Seal & Sea Lion Experience

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

aquariumofpacific.org

Watch as the seals and sea lions at the Aquarium of the Pacific enjoy their morning meal and undergo their daily health checks, hear about each animal, and ask the animal care staff questions at new Seal and Sea Lion Experience. This experience is limited to maximum group sizes of six people. Social distancing is required as well as face coverings.

-0-

Cameo from the Pinniped Crew

Aquarium of the Pacific Seal and Sea Lions

cameo.com/aquariumofthepacific

And, in addition to visiting the outdoor area of the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat, the aquarium makes it possible for us to order special Cameo greetings from the pinnipeds!

-0-

Saturday @ 10am t0 3:30pm

Moompetam Native American Festival Goes Virtual

Aquarium of the Pacific aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/moompetam/

In celebration of local Native American cultures, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its sixteenth annual Moompetam Festival for the first time as a virtual event. This celebration will celebrate California’s indigenous maritime cultures, including Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kumeyaay, and highlight their connections to the ocean, marine life, and the environment. The festival will also include appearances by the Aquarium’s Animal Ambassadors. The festival will conclude with a ceremony to present the Aquarium’s Heritage Award to honoree Dr. Stan Rodriguez, a Tribal Councilman for the Santa Ysabel Nation and director of Kumeyaay Community College.

The public can tune in for free to the festival’s activities Saturday, September 19th. The Aquarium will stream festival events live on its social media channels throughout the day.

-0-

Moorpark Pick Your Own

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com/pick-your-own

Pick your own fruits and vegetables. Participants must abide by strict Centers for Disease Control rules and regulations including wearing a face covering.

-0-

Operation Gratitude

#virtualvolunteerism

operationgratitude.com

Volunteer virtual to help make Care packages for members of the military, first responders, and folks working on the front lines battling Covid-19.

-0-

OC Drive Thru Fair Food

Saturday, Noon-8p.m.

Sunday, Noon-6.p.m.

ocfair.com/oc-fair/fair-food-drive-thru

Who’s hungry?? Get ready for a Fair Food Drive-Thru featuring different food vendors – Juicy’s Corn, Juicy’s Funnel Cakes, Fried A Fair, Cathy’s Cookies, Dippin’ Dots, Hawaiian Chicken Bowls including Turkey Legs, Hot Dog on a Stick and more!

Details:

Please stay in your car; no walkups allowed

Please wear a mask

Vendor staff will come to your car and take your order

Have your order & payment ready (credit card preferred)

We’re sorry, but you’ll have to take your food to go – there will be no parking available on the fairgrounds

-0-

Summer Swing Nights: Drive In Edition @ 7pm

Automobile Driving Museum

El Camino College

Torrance

Automobiledrivingmuseum.org

Summer Swing Nights offers a Big Band, Swing Dance Party, featuring The Swing Tones, where the Andrews Sisters meets the Manhattan Transfer, with their 7-piece band, special guests, food trucks, swing dancing classes, cash bar and more!

-0-

Summer of Porsche

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

This is the last weekend to explore the SUMMER OF PORSCHE exhibit at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana. Of course, there are historic Porsches on display.

The SUMMER OF PORSCHE exhibition closes Monday. For specific Covid-19 visiting rules, check the lyonairmuseum.org website.

So, let’s make this “a powerful, precise-handling sports cars” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA News.

-000-