Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Gol!” Saturday, December 12th, 2020

It’s Saturday! It’s Hanukkah Time! It’s Christmas Time! There are a variety of way to celebrate SAFELY! Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the *NEW NORMAL* Go!” suggestions.

Take a look at the broadcast report and then scroll down this page for more suggestions I did not have time to tell you.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Public Menorah Lighting

The Original Farmers Market

3rd Street & Fairfax

Los Angeles

farmersmarketla.com

It’s Hanukkah 2020, but this year’s celebration is a lot different due to the pandemic. There are outdoor, social distanced menorah lightings in Santa Monica at the Third Street Promenade as well as the menorah at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third.

Public menorah lighting details are available on the website

Now Thru Sunday, December 20th, 6:00pm to 9:30pm

Lit Hanukkah Drive Through, LA

Stephen Wise Temple

15500 Stephen S Wise Drive

Los Angeles

lithanukkah.com

The LIT HANUKKAH DRIVE THROUGH, L.A. is the sign of the times at the Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles. There’s a drive thru dancing Dreidel show; an infinite art installation; a tunnel of light drive thru experience; the world premiere of The Broken Candle animated short film featuring actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish and more.

Seventy-five dollar tickets are available on the website.

Crenshaw YMCA Hosts First Ever Drive-Thru Crenshaw Holiday Spectacular

3pm to 6pm

Santa Rosalia Drive Between Marlton Avenue & Buckingham Road

Los Angeles

ymcla.org

Awww! Santa Claus is coming to Crenshaw! The Crenshaw YMCA hosts its first ever drive-thru Crenshaw Holiday Spectacular on Santa Rosalia Drive between Marlton Avenue and Buckingham Road. From 3pm to 6pm Santa will — from a distance — hand out gifts to children and Grab and Go meals are a part of the Covid-19 compliant festivities.

Learn more about this — and the dazzling drive-thru spectacular on the website.

Knott’s Christmas Craft Village

Open This Weekend from 11am to 8pm

Knott’s Merry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park

714 220 5200

knotts.com

Knott’s Berry Farm’s California Marketplace and the Christmas Crafts Village are open in accordance to Centers for Disease Control health and safety guidelines and capacity limitations. From 11am until 8pm, visitors can shop for one-of-a-kind and personalized gifts.

The Knott’s Berry Farm website has all of the Christmas crafters details.

Hanukkah Week!

Nights of Online Activities

Now Thru December 17th @ 5pm

Hosted by Shalom Institute Malibu

shalominstitute.com

In observance of Hanukkah, the Shalom Institute of Malibu has produced a week of live streamed Hanukkah activities to be enjoyed at home. To see the schedule of nightly free via Facebook Live activities, explore the website.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Fundraiser

“Keep Imagination Alive!”

Don’t Let Covid Close The Doors

Bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Public Holiday Zoom Puppet Show

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

2:30pm

Tickets Are Only $10.00

Bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Holiday on Strings

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

PlayhouseLive

Tickets Are Only $14.99

playhouselive.org

“Holiday on Strings” Show produced by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is a holiday tradition. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, we can enjoy this December tradition thanks to PlayhouseLive, a tradition we currently have to experience virtually.

To support the continuation of theater entertainment during this pandemic, we can purchase tickets for “Holiday on Strings” and donate to Pasadena Playhouse on the website.

Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Spectacular

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

Tickets Are $75.00 Per Car

626 358 1100

santasspeedway.com

NORMALLY the Irwindale Speedway is about car racing. Well, the speedway has been transformed into Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru.

For $59.00 per car we can celebrate the season safely from our vehicle to see the magical and impressive display of holiday lights as well as the recording setting 110 foot Christmas Tree of Lights! Tickets for this magical event must be purchased in advance online.

2020 Christmas Tree Lane Fundraiser

Raffle Tickets $1.00 Each

Now Thru December 14th

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

habitativ.org

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas Tree Lane at the Promenade Temecula is where you can find a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, if you don’t have time to do this yourself; there are 25 of them being raffled for one-dollar to support the non-profit organization’s housing programs for families, veterans and senior citizens.

Take a virtual tour of the trees and buy your raffle tickets in-person at the Promenade Temecula or online. Time is running out. The deadline is tomorrow – Sunday.

So, let’s make this a “ HO! HO! HO! ” safe Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

