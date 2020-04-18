Saturday “Gayle on the — Stay at Home — Go! for Saturday, April 18, 2020

It’s Saturday! We’re not STUCK-AT-HOME! We’re SAFE-AT-HOME as the world works through the Covid-19 crisis.

We have a lot of choices for entertainment and education thanks to technology. Here are several suggestions on the Saturday “GAYLE ON THE — STAY AT HOME — GO! list! 😊

Take a look! Enjoy! Stay safe!

Virtual Estate Tours

Philip A. Coombes: Photography, Video, Aerials, 3D Imaging

(626)644-3227

Phil@GlobalimagingServices.com

The California Association of Realtors has told its members to stop all face-to-face sales activities including showings, listing appointments, open houses and property inspections due to coronavirus concerns.

Thursday’s, March 19th, 2020 “stay at home” order from Governor Gavin Newsom did not exempt home selling, the association noted. The order aims to keep more people away from each other and help limit the spread of coronavirus. Only “essential” industries can continue to operate, the order says. That includes home construction, the association noted. In recent weeks the industry had been trying to sell existing homes with lots of hand sanitizer and “social distancing” before Governor Newsom upped restrictions.

Local photographer Philip Coombes has become popular with local realtors because he makes possible real estate transactions using photography: stills, video and aerials for his VIRTUAL REAL ESTATE 3D TOURS AND SALES.

We can learn more about Philip Coombes video style of stay at home, social distancing venues at website GlobalImagingServices.com

Rosebud Parade

“Happiness is Homemade”

Tournament of Roses Hosts Rosebud Parade

Complete Guidelines: tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade

Send Video to: rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com

The Deadline is Monday, May 11th

We’re invited to STAY-AT-HOME to participate in the Tournament of Roses® first-ever VIRTUAL Rose parade, featuring our homemade floats!

Imagine how your float would look. Gather materials from around your house, that includes dolls or action figures. Build your float. Anyone can help. Record a video of your float either moving or standing still. Talk about theme of your float. Then e-mail your video to rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com by Monday, May 11. Tune in May 28th to see the virtual homemade Rose Parade on Facebook Live.

For complete guidelines, please visit https://tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade/

Stuck-at-Home SCIENCE

Activities for Families Using Household Supplies

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science

We can learn science making straw rockets! It’s one of the many “Stuck at Home” science activities offered by the California Science Center.

Each science activity video has an activity guide so we can try the science project at home using simple household ingredients. To see the variety of California Science Center “STUCK AT HOME” science activities.

We’re invited to follow the California Science Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and to tag our posts #StuckAtHomeScience to share photographs of completed homemade science projects.

For more information, take a look at the comprehensive website.

The Theodore Payne Poppy Hour

Fridays from 5:30-to-6:30pm

www.nativeplantgardentour.org

Join “The Poppy Hour” Fridays from 5:30-6:30 pm. This is a LIVE show, on the Internet about California native plant gardens and the people and ideas behind them.

Grab your beverage of choice and join them on Zoom or YouTube where you can share questions and comments during the hour. Join Evan, Margaret, and Philip every Friday during this pandemic.

For general questions please email: philip@theodorepayne.org

Live Streamed!

The Vault Presented by Hagerty

60,000 Square Feet, More than 250 Cars

Petersen Automotive Museum

For Dates & Themes: Petersen.org/vault

(*Monday, April 20th, 2020 at 11am: THE HOT ROD VAULT TOUR*)

petersen.org/vault

We can “STAY AT HOME!” And discover some of the most iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning more than 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States. Gayle Anderson says we can “STAY AT HOME” and explore the treasures in THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The tours don’t appeal just to car fans. It’s an educational opportunity to learn about history, politics, and culture.

For tour schedules and tour themes, please check the website. The virtual tours have specific times and specific themes. Details are on the website: petersen.org/vault

Virtual Tour of the Reagan Library (Pre-Renovation) with Host Gary Sinise

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum/visitor-information/museum-closed-c19

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ry_kId1jOY#action=share

Let’s learn some history! Take a virtual of the Reagan Presidential Library with award winning actor, director, producer, musician, and philanthropist Gary Sinise (Gary Sinise Foundation: www.garysinisefoundation.org)

Due to the announcement of the National Archives and Records Administration made Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is closed to the public as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With public safety in mind, the Reagan Foundation will continue to reassess the situation and will work to re-open its facilities as soon as possible. The closing of the Reagan Museum includes the cancellation of any events scheduled at the Reagan Library.

All of their online operations are still open. Looking for a perfect gift? Shop the online museum store. Looking to make a difference and support the programming at the Reagan Foundation? Donations are always welcome and appreciated. The foundation does not receive federal funding.

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Audio Tour

Annenberg Space for Photography

Audio Tour

www.annenbergphotospace.org

The voice online of Vanity Fair’s Creative Development Editor David Friend will give us a complete audio tour of the exhibition “Vanity Fair : Hollywood Calling.”

Although the Annenberg Space for Photography is closed, we can still enjoy this current exhibition from the couch!

David Friend provides fascinating insight at how some of the publication’s most memorable photographs were made.

To hear more of Friend and to see which selected stories and images he discusses, go to the website: www.annenbergphotospace.org

So, “STAY-AT-HOME” , learn and experience something new! Oh! Don’t forget to WASH YOUR HANDS!!!

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

