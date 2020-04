It's Sunday! Due to the Coronavirus situation, the "GAYLE ON THE GO!" reports are changing. Since most venues you might be interesting in visiting are temporarily closed, look for interesting information I'm finding about what we can do and enjoy at home as well as organizations that might need our help during this temporary situation. Here is an example! We don't need to leave home to help the award winning San Pedro High School Golden Pirate Regiment Marching Band needs our help. The band, its students, and faculty are working hard to fundraise enough money that will allow them to participate in the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day weekend.

To help the fundraising efforts, donations can be made at: