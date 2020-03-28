Saturday “Gayle on the STAY AT HOME Go” for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Saturday! Although there are strict STAY AT HOME restrictions due to the Coronavirus, that does not mean we cannot enjoy the great outdoors and learn something new! Example? The annual Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour is a little different this year. Because of the Coronavirus restrictions, there are no in-person visits this year. The entire tour of more than 40 California Native Plant Gardens is online! This unique Saturday, March 28th and Sunday, March 29th journey will take you through the Los Angeles region’s most beautiful and inspiring landscapes. You will learn about native plants, garden design, and wildlife habitat. Also, this is a chance to share with the community in this isolated time. The virtual garden tour will be open to all.

The foundation is leaving the option to buy tickets on the tour’s Eventbrite page. It’s deeply grateful for those who can help support this community effort. If you have already purchased tickets and would like a refund due to changes in the tour, please contact the foundation through Eventbrite, or send an e-mail to info@theodorepayne.org to request your refund. Donations are appreciated since the foundation is a nonprofit organization.

-0-

2020 Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour

Saturday, March 28, 10am to 5pm

Sunday, March 29, 10am to 5pm

www.nativeplantgardentour.org

-0-

Also, the Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Nursery is Open for Business!

For Flowers, Plants, Seeds & More

Place Orders Phone Orders In Advance

Pick Up Orders Thursday, Friday, & Saturday from 10am to 4pm

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

Sun Valley

818 768 1802

TheodorePayne.org/plants