Saturday “Gayle on the – Stay at Home – Go!” for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Inside the Endeavour VR Tour

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org

The California Science Center premieres the first in a series of four “Inside Endeavour VR Tours” to commemorate the anniversary of Endeavour’s final mission, which launched on May 16, 2011. This first VR tour, featuring the flight deck, middeck and payload bay, is available on the California Science Center website: CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

VR tour viewers will enjoy extra-special access via 360-degree views of Space Shuttle Endeavour’s interior, from the flight deck up front to the aft compartment in the back. This is one of four virtual tours being produced by the California Science Center to teach us about the astronauts, their missions, and the equipment required for space shuttle flight.

Stuck-at-Home SCIENCE

Activities for Families Using Household Supplies

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science

The “Stuck at Home Science” program at the California Science Center teaches families important scientific principles using inexpensive items and household supplies. Example? We can learn the physics of space shuttle launches and replicate it using a balloon, string and some tape.

Each science activity video has an activity guide so we can try the science project at home. To see the variety of California Science Center “STUCK AT HOME” science activities, take a look at the comprehensive California Science Center website.

-0-

Scott Daigre

Tomatomania!

Tomatomania.com

Facebook: TomatomaniaHQ

The science of gardening is generating new interest because so many people are staying safe at home. Scott Daigre, creator of Tomatomania, says the Covid-19 quarantine forced him to replace his annual Southern California Spring Tomatomania events with farm stand pop-up shops similar to this one in Moorpark at Underwood Family Farms, where Tomatomaniacs as well as beginners can find some of his more than two hundred varieties of tomatoes.

To find a Tomatomania pop up shop, for Tomatomania gardening tip, and to “chit chat” with “The King of Tomatoes” Scott Daige, to the Tomatomania.com website and his Facebook page.

-0-

Boredom Busters

“The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne

Stay at Home. Play at Home.

Play & Learning Resources

thetoyguy.com

“THE TOY GUY”, Chris Byrne has toy and play suggestions for families he calls BOREDOM BUSTERS to address the boredom of the Covid-19 quarantine. The items address toys and play in four categories: CREATIVE PLAY, NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY, PHYSICAL PLAY, AND SOCIAL PLAY.

Some of the items on his list include:

CREATIVE PLAY

Dino Mazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit

From: Hey Buddy, Hey Pal

Ages 3 and up.

$27.99

Available at www.eggmazing.com

-0-

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

From Crazy Aaron Enterprises

Ages 8 and up.

$3.99 & $9.99

Available at Putty World https://puttyworld.com/collections/shop-all-thinking-putty

-0-

Stikbot

From: Zing

$4.99 and up

Available at Stikbot https://stikbot.toys/where-to-buy/

-0-

SOCIAL PLAY

Pictionary Air

From: Mattel

Ages 8 and up.

$19.99

Available at Target https://tinyurl.com/ya5whf86

-0-

What Do You Meme Family

From: What Do You Meme

Ages 8 and up.

$19.99

Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/What-Do-You-Meme-Family/dp/B0812BN1L1

-0-

NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

From: Playmobil

Ages 4 and up.

$44.99

Available at Walmart https://www.walmart.com/ip/PLAYMOBIL-Scooby-Doo-Mystery-Machine/373147397

Kindi Kids Summer Peaches

From: Moose Toys

Ages 3 and up.

$22.99

Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Kindi-Kids-Snack-Friends-Pre-School/dp/B07NSTP6Y7?th=1

Escape This Book: Titanic

From: Random House

Ages 8 and Up

$10.99

Available through Random House http://rhcbooks.com/books/575579/escape-this-book-titanic-by-bill-doyle-illustrated-by-sarah-sax

-0-

PHYSICAL PLAY

Birdie Golf

From: Hog Wild

Ages 4 and Up

$39.99

Available at Dicks Sporting Goods https://tinyurl.com/ycpbg9qq

Pop and Pass

From: Hog Wild

Ages 6 and Up

$29.99

Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Hog-Wild-Outdoor-Launchers-Award-Winning/dp/B07P9C7VW3

To review the complete list of “The Toy Guy’s” Stay at Home. Play at Home. Boredom Busters, take a look at his website: thetoyguy.com

-0-

The Theodore Payne Poppy Hour

Fridays from 5:30-to-6:30pm

www.nativeplantgardentour.org

The California poppy was designated the state flower of California in 1903.This native plant is drought-tolerant, self-seeding and easy to grow in gardens.

Learn more by joining the Theodore Payne Poppy Hour, live on Fridays at 5:30pm PST.

The LIVE show on the Internet also includes information about California native plant gardens, and the people and ideas behind them.

Grab your beverage of choice and join then on Zoom or YouTube, where you can share questions and comments during the hour. Join Evan, Margaret, Andrew, and Philip every Friday through the pandemic.

-0-

Aquarium of the Pacific

Aquarium Online Academy

www.aquariumofpacific.org/news/aquariumacademy

We learn about the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Online Academy, which is bringing their educational programming as well as fun and entertaining activities to the public during the aquarium’s current closure.

On the webpage find both on-demand videos and activities for all ages and a schedule of interactive live programs with our educators, from virtual classroom sessions to Pacific Pals puppets. The page is updated regularly with new content and live dates. ​

-0-

“Wash Your Hands”

Downloadable Coloring Book

Artist Eric Junker

www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

“Wash Your Hands!” Local artist Eric JUNK-KER is famous for his murals, posters, and things. Now add this! A downloadable coloring book that reminds us to wash our hands in this age of Covid-19. He delivers the message in several languages.

To get a free copy, go the his website: www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

-0-

Captain Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari “Safe Safari Private Boat Rentals”

Dolphinsafari.com

They are currently offering “Super-Safe Single-Family Safaris” (private charters). Public whale watching trips are paused at this time.

Only members of your household are on board. Private boat rentals with Captain Dave give you the opportunity to experience up-close and personal the whales, dolphins, sea lions, and more that can be seen during their regular, public excursions.

-0-

Bowers at Home

Digital Exhibition Access, Virtual Learning & Community Resources

Bowers Digital Exhibition

“Reel Art: Movie Posters from Ghana”

Bowers.org

Now that so many people are restricted to home movie watching, it’s perhaps a better time than ever to nostalgically reminisce on the joy of a trip to our local theater. The 1980s brought the introduction of foreign‐made films and their movie magic to Ghana. Soon enough, an industrious group of entrepreneurs created a VHS rental system with the help of local artists and traveling salesmen. Movies were proffered throughout Ghana and could be rented with a television set, speakers and generator. The crucial part of the salesman’s kit was the movie poster. Made from 50-kilo flour sacks and oil‐based paints, these posters enticed locals to rent movies that could be viewed in family homes, open air viewing spaces, and eventually video clubs.

&

Inside the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum at Home

Use Your Mobile Device

guide.bowers.org

The brand new “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibition had just opened when the Covid-19 quarantine was imposed. So, Bowers Museum officials have created an online experience until the museum is allowed to reopen. the exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic celebrates The Walt Disney Company on the 50th anniversary of its archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public.

Guests are invited to explore The Walt Disney Archives learn about some of the more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.

Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic is curated by the Walt Disney Archives in conjunction with the Bowers Museum.

Experience “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” at Bowers Museum at Home. Use Your Mobile Device and enter: guide.bowers.org

-0-

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Audio Tour

Annenberg Space for Photography

Audio Tour

www.annenbergphotospace.org

Listen to the voice of Vanity Fair’s Creative Development Editor David Friend give us a complete audio tour of the exhibition “Vanity Fair : Hollywood Calling”

Although the Annenberg Space for Photography is closed, we can still enjoy this current exhibition from the couch!

David Friend provides fascinating insight at how some of the publication’s most memorable photographs were made.

To hear more of Friend and to see which selected stories and images he discusses, go to the website: www.annenbergphotospace.org

-0-

Online Learning Resources

The Marine Mammal Center

www.marinemammalcenter.org/education/online-learning-resources

The Marine Mammal Center’s award winning educators are providing new online learning resources on a weekly basis intended to aid families and teachers in guiding youth of all ages to learn more about marine mammal health, science and conservation.

-0-

Virtual Tours

Marconi Automotive Museum

marconimuseum.org/blog/new-website-with-virtual-tours-at-marconi/

You can now get up-close and personal with the impressive car collection. Check the website for tour times and dates available. See new cars and the latest happenings.

-0-

Live Streamed on Instagram @mullinmuseum

Tuesdays @ 10am

Mullin Automotive Museum

Compete Prepared with Questions for Chat Feed

We can “stay-at-home” and tour the prize winning four wheel masterpieces at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard.

We can see some of the 140 vehicles, art and artifacts from the couch! All you have to do is follow the Mullin Museum on its Instagram feed Tuesdays at 10am.

-0-

Live Streamed!

The Vault Presented by Hagerty

60,000 Square Feet, More than 250 Cars

Petersen Automotive Museum

For Dates & Themes: Petersen.org/vault

We can “STAY AT HOME!” and discover some of the most iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning more than 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States. Gayle Anderson says we can “STAY AT HOME” and explore the treasures in THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The tours don’t appeal just to car fans. It’s an educational opportunity to learn about history, politics, and culture.

The virtual tours have specific times and specific themes. Details are on the website: petersen.org/vault

-0-

Remember to stay safe! Cover your face; use gloves appropriately; wash your hands when you're not wearing gloves; and don't forget social distancing – THAT'S SIX FEET APART!!!

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-