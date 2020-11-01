Saturday “Gayle on the *Virtual* Go! for Saturday, October 31st, 2020

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 2020!

Halloween this year is certainly different from what we’re used to, but the pandemic is no reason not to have some Halloween fun, but in a different fashion. So, here are some Saturday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” Halloween suggestions. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Bob Baker’s Halloween Spooktacular

PlayhouseLive Streaming Now

www.playhouselive.org

The Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announces the continuation of Family Entertainment on PlayhouseLive with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s production of Bob Baker’s Hallowe’en SpOoKtAcUlAr.



Filmed in front of a live audience, this wonderous Halloween offering – an eye-popping and unforgettable musical variety puppet spectacular not to be missed — launches online at PlayhouseLive today, and is part of the Fall line-up of pay-per-view streaming theatrical events.



Gather your Goblins and Ghoulies and settle in for a haunting night of family fun, streaming exclusively on PlayhouseLive. Bob Baker’s Hallowe’en SpOoKtAcUlAr will send chills down your spine as you delight in this spectral showcase of sweet, spooky spirits featuring beloved characters Purple People Eater, Dracula, the Invisible Man, and nearly one hundred of their closest puppet pals.



A beloved Los Angeles tradition, more than one million children of all ages have experienced a Bob Baker puppet performance since the Theater’s establishment in 1963. In addition to in-house performances, members of the Bob Baker puppet family have appeared in motion pictures, on frequent television shows, and, through a robust traveling company, at the Hollywood Bowl, community centers, backyards, parades, and anywhere there’s fun to be had.



For the upcoming holiday season, PlayhouseLive will exclusively bring Bob Baker’s Holiday on Strings directly into homes for the first time.

Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available at www.playhouselive.org.

-0-

Virtual Spooky Science 2020

Noon to 2p.m.

Columbia Memorial Space Center

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

Learn to make spooky Halloween slime; create your own ghastly Halloween makeup; design your own Halloween wardrobe online during the Columbia Memorial Space Center’s annual Spooky Science Night event, a virtual experience this Halloween due to the pandemic. The fun and games begin at Noon. This virtual event streams live on YouTube.

-0-

Property from the Collection of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Live Online at Julien’s Auctions

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

JuliensAuctions.com

Elvira, the Mistress of Darkness, has several Halloween treats available online at Julien’s Auctions. We have an opportunity to bid online for one of her signature black gown costumes or this Elvira portrait used in her movies and television shows or how about this glorious cloak worn in her film “Elvira’s Haunted Hill.” To see the Julien’s Auctions catalogue to learn more about these items and other costumes, props, and jewelry —- and to place your online bid, go to JuliensAuctions.com

-0-

Dragnet Star Jack Webb’s Television Wall

Valley Relics Museum

Open Air Experience

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Van Nuys

1 818 616 4083

ValleyRelicsMuseum.org

It was a radio series that became television and motion picture classic. “Dragnet.” The creator, the star, producer and director was Jack Webb. The Hollywood icon had his Encino custom designed with this clock and television wall where he could check four time zones and watch Dragnet and the competition simultaneously on nine Sony televisions. We can see this and more at the Van Nuys Valley Relics Museum, which provides an open air experience. Masks are required and temperatures taken.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “Please Stay Safe” Saturday. Gayle Anderson KTLA 5 News.

-000-