Saturday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” Saturday, February 20th, 2021

It’s Saturday! Celebrate at the Conscious Life Expo; see the work of Black Doll artists; compete in the Special Olympics Southern California games and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” list.

Take a look! Try something new!

-000-

Los Angeles 19th Annual Conscious Life Expo

Virtual Exhibit Hall & Livestream Conference

consciouslifeexpo.com

The Los Angeles Annual Conscious Life Expo, that usual fills convention centers and hotel ballrooms is a virtual experience this weekend because of the pandemic. The expo’s webpage contains the list of features speakers, content segments, and a virtual exhibit hall with instructions for creating your own avatar so you can talk with vendors as well as your friends. Everything you need to know — as well as ticket information is available at: consciouslifeexpo.com.

-0-

All Dolled Up

40th Annual Black Doll Show Online

Closing Today!

wgsac.wordpress.com

This is the last day of the ALL DOLLED UP!, the longest running black doll show in Los Angeles. There are more than two dozen doll artists featured as well as doll collectors, among them Raggnation dollmaker Pat Shivers.

The formerly in-person black doll show event is now an online experience. It’s free!

-0-

Move Across California: A Virtual Special Olympics Now Thru March 13th

Register! Donate!

Special Olympics Southern California fundraising.sosc.org

The Special Olympics Games are different this year due to the pandemic. The non-profit organization is determined to keep the competition despite the Covid-19 restrictions with this…MOVE ACROSS CALIFORNIA! Athletes and their coaches will run, walk, swim, kayak, cycle, roller blade — just getting moving to eight virtual pit stops from San Diego to Sequoia National Park, among the MOVE ACROSS CALIFORNIA athletes is Krystal Johnson.

Athlete Krystal Johnson says we can register as an individual, start a team, join a team, or support and donate at the website: fundraising.sosc.org. Every dollar raised provides free year-round sports training and competitions for Special Olympics athletes.

-0-

Mars Rover Perseverance

mars.nasa.gov

That was the “nail biting” and the celebrating following Thursday’s successful landing of the high tech NASA Mars Rover Perseverance, which immediately began transmitting images from the Red Planet. We can see more images, learn about the rover’s first of its’ kind helicopter and keep up with NASA’s Perseverance mission updates on the mars.nasa.gov website.

-0-

Ever Wonder?…Who Drives a Mars Rover?

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org

By the way, at the California Science Center, in the FUNLAB’s “EVER WONDER?” podcast section, we learn what it takes and we learn who drives a Mars Rover from Hallie Abarca, a former Mars rover driver and software engineer on the Perseverance rover.

Learn more about operating a Mars Rover as well all NASA’s space programs – and more — at californiasciencecenter.org

So, let’s make this an “adventurous and out of this world” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.