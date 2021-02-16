Saturday “Gayle on the *Virtual* Go!” Saturday, February, 6th, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s a good day to plan for something interesting to do today as well as the rest of the week. Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!
-000-
Monday, February 15th @ 7:30pm
#ProjectBlackSpace: In Pursuit of Justice & Joy Photos of Early Santa Monica African American Communities
Live Stream Slide Show on YouTube
A Belmar History + Art event
Monday Feb 15th @ 7:30pm Live stream on YouTube
A virtual experience to put on your radar is a slideshow of photographs of early African American communities in Santa Monica and student art work. #ProjectBlackSpace – In Pursuit of Justice and Joy live streams Monday, February 15th on Youtube at 7:30 pm as part of the Belmar History & Art project.
-0-
Free Online!
Historian Alison Rose Jefferson
Social Practice Artist April Banks
Belmar History + Art Project
RSVP @ eventbrite.com
SantaMonica.gov/blog/blackhistorymonth2021
Historian Alison Rose Jefferson and social practice artist April Banks discuss the Belmar History and Art Project, which commemorates the thriving Santa Monica African American community which was displaced in the 1950s.
Their free online event is Tuesday, February 16th at 6pm. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
-0-
All Dolled Up
40th Annual Black Doll Show
William Grant Still Arts Center
Instagram Live
www.facebook.com/WilliamGrantStillArtsCenter
Time is running out to explore —VIRTUALLY — the longest running Black doll show in Los Angeles. “ALL DOLLED UP” featuring the one-of-a-kind work of more than two dozen doll artist and doll collectors as well as doll making classes. Details about this a host of classes are on the William Grant Still Arts Center Facebook page.
-0-
Black History Month: Do You Know?…William Grant Still, Composer
928 526 9355
williamgrantstillmusic.com
By the way, do you know William Grant Still? He is considered the Dean of African American composers.
Still was the first African American to conduct a professional symphony orchestra in the United States. His extraordinary musical accomplishments are available on the williamgrantstillmusic.com
website.
Still composed many operas, ballets and symphonies and more, but he is best known for this…
-0-
“Sorrow”, from Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American” Symphony by William Grant Still
Sound/Stage
Gustavo Dudamel & the Los Angeles Philharmonic
Conductor Gustavo Dudamel is directing the L.A. Philharmonic’s presentation of William Grant Still’s composition of “Afro-American Symphony – Sorrow” first performed by Still in 1931 by the Rochester Philharmonic.
Enjoy the entire Still symphony on SOUND/STAGE – LA PHIL, a free online concert series produced exclusively by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association under the direction of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.
-0-
Heartbeat Opera
Breathing Free: A Visual Album @ 7pm
The Broad Stage
thebroadstage.org/breathingfree
On The Broad Stage “BREATHING FREE,” tonight at 7:30. Watch the contemporary version of FIDELIO, Ludwig van Beethoven’s only opera, featuring the voices of 100 incarcerated singers in six prison choirs.
Tickets for tonight’s visual album performance and panel discussion are available at thebroadstage.org/breathingfree
So, let make this a “support the arts despite the pandemic” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-