Saturday “Gayle on the *Virtual* Go!” Saturday, February, 6th, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s a good day to plan for something interesting to do today as well as the rest of the week. Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!

-000-

Monday, February 15th @ 7:30pm

#ProjectBlackSpace: In Pursuit of Justice & Joy Photos of Early Santa Monica African American Communities

Live Stream Slide Show on YouTube

A Belmar History + Art event

Monday Feb 15th @ 7:30pm Live stream on YouTube

A virtual experience to put on your radar is a slideshow of photographs of early African American communities in Santa Monica and student art work. #ProjectBlackSpace – In Pursuit of Justice and Joy live streams Monday, February 15th on Youtube at 7:30 pm as part of the Belmar History & Art project.

-0-

Free Online!

Historian Alison Rose Jefferson

Social Practice Artist April Banks

Belmar History + Art Project

Tuesday, February 16th @ 6pm

RSVP @ eventbrite.com

SantaMonica.gov/blog/blackhistorymonth2021

Historian Alison Rose Jefferson and social practice artist April Banks discuss the Belmar History and Art Project, which commemorates the thriving Santa Monica African American community which was displaced in the 1950s.

Their free online event is Tuesday, February 16th at 6pm. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

-0-

All Dolled Up

40th Annual Black Doll Show

William Grant Still Arts Center

Instagram Live

www.facebook.com/WilliamGrantStillArtsCenter

Time is running out to explore —VIRTUALLY — the longest running Black doll show in Los Angeles. “ALL DOLLED UP” featuring the one-of-a-kind work of more than two dozen doll artist and doll collectors as well as doll making classes. Details about this a host of classes are on the William Grant Still Arts Center Facebook page.

-0-

Black History Month: Do You Know?…William Grant Still, Composer

928 526 9355

williamgrantstillmusic.com

By the way, do you know William Grant Still? He is considered the Dean of African American composers.

Still was the first African American to conduct a professional symphony orchestra in the United States. His extraordinary musical accomplishments are available on the williamgrantstillmusic.com

website.

Still composed many operas, ballets and symphonies and more, but he is best known for this…

-0-

“Sorrow”, from Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American” Symphony by William Grant Still

Sound/Stage

Gustavo Dudamel & the Los Angeles Philharmonic

www.laphil.com

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel is directing the L.A. Philharmonic’s presentation of William Grant Still’s composition of “Afro-American Symphony – Sorrow” first performed by Still in 1931 by the Rochester Philharmonic.

Enjoy the entire Still symphony on SOUND/STAGE – LA PHIL, a free online concert series produced exclusively by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association under the direction of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.

-0-

Heartbeat Opera

Breathing Free: A Visual Album @ 7pm

The Broad Stage

thebroadstage.org/breathingfree

On The Broad Stage “BREATHING FREE,” tonight at 7:30. Watch the contemporary version of FIDELIO, Ludwig van Beethoven’s only opera, featuring the voices of 100 incarcerated singers in six prison choirs.

Tickets for tonight’s visual album performance and panel discussion are available at thebroadstage.org/breathingfree

So, let make this a “support the arts despite the pandemic” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-