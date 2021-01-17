Saturday “Gayle on the – VIRTUAL – Go! Saturday, January 16th, 2021

Despite the challenges of temporary pandemic closure, MANY organizations are offering interesting and fun VIRTUAL events. Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the VIRTUAL Go! suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy!

-000-

Doll Making Workshop with Nawili Grey @ 2pm

All Dolled Up

40th Annual Black Doll Show

William Grant Still Arts Center

Instagram Live

www.facebook.com/WilliamGrantStillArtsCenter

“All Dolled Up!”, the 40th Annual Black Doll Show at the William Grant Still Arts Center in Los Angeles, is a virtual event due to the pandemic. However, one of the longest running displays of Black Dolls in Los Angeles is still educational and interactive. More than two dozen doll artists are involved. Today at 2pm, there is a doll making class with Nawili Gray. It’s free on Facebook Live.

-0-

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Virtual Tour

www.jpl.nasa.gov/virtual-tour

For the first time, we can see NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory – VIRTUALLY. This is an interactive tour which takes us to several locations at the 177-acre laboratory. Each location is loaded with dozens of points of interest – including videos, fun facts, and images. Take a look at jpl.nasa.gov/virtual-tour.

-0-

California Indian Basketry: Artistry & Symbolism @ 11am

Bowers at Home

Bowers Museum

714 567 3600

Bowers.org

North American Indian tribes have produced many of the finest baskets in the world. And, according to this morning’s Bowers Museum event, the baskets woven by several tribes in Central California and Western Nevada from 1895 to 1940 are considered true art masterpieces. The authors California Indian Basketry: Artistry and Symbolism are having an online presentation at 11am. Five-dollar and ten-dollar tickets are available at bowers.org.

-0-

Anonymous Donor to Match All Donations Up to $25,000

Spay Neuter Trust Fund

L.A. Animal Services

laanimalservices.com/donate

laspayneuter.com

L.A. Animal Services is getting some help with its spay and neuter program. An anonymous donor has pledged 25-thousand dollars in matching funds. L.A. Animal Services officials say our contributions to the matching pledge will provide spay and neuter surgeries to pets in underserved communities. By the way, it the law in the City of Los Angeles for all cats and dogs to be spayed or neutered after the age of four months.

To donate and for information about L.A. Animal Services spay/neuter clinics, check the websites.

-0-

56th Annual Pasadena Showcase House Design

The Newly Reimagined Locke House

360-Degree View Virtual Tour

$17.50 Per Ticket

pasadenashowcase.org

Arcadia’s 1937 Federal country style Locke House is the star of the 56th Annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, which is a little different this time. The pandemic has transformed this in-person experience into a virtual, 360-degree tour.

Seven different designers contributed to the renovation, each taking on a different part of the house, which was originally built by famed “Hollywood society” architect Gerard Colcard in 1937.

Tickets are $17.50 to explore this magnificent restoration. Check in at pasadenashowcase.org. Proceeds benefit Pasadena music programs.

-0-

You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman

Conceived and Music Directed by Andy Einhorn

Playhouse Live

Tickets $29.99

PlayhouseLive.org

Pasadena Playhouse presents “YOU I LIKE: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF JERRY HERMAN.” This virtual musical revue honors the genius of Jerry Herman responsible for the Broadway classics “HELLO DOLLY!; MAME, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and more.

The Andy Einhorn production is the first theatrical tribute by a professional theater company since the passing of the Tony Award winning Broadway legend December 2019. Tickets are available for $29.99 at playhouselive.org.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “despite the challenges, an entertaining” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-