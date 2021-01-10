Saturday “Gayle on the VIRTUAL Go!” Saturday, January 2nd, 2021

Due to the surging number of Covid-19 cases, many places are closed, however, the temporary closures are augmenting the number of online and virtual experiences. Here are a few suggestions. Enjoy!

12 Sunsets: Exploring Ed Ruscha’s Archive

An Interactive Website Exploring Photos of Sunset Boulevard

The Getty Research Institute

12sunsets.getty.edu

Explore 60-years of Sunset Boulevard without getting on your vehicle. This is the work of Los Angeles photographer Ed Ruscha. There are more than 65-thousand photographs curated by the photographer the Getty Center that present a unique view of Sunset Boulevard and how it has changed.

This virtual drive allows you to see to select the direction of your drive; stop and examine the location of each photograph; and add years to your drive on Sunset to see how the neighborhood surrounding the boulevard has changed.

Take a look on the website: 12 sunsets.getty.edu.

Michelangelo: Mind of the Master

The Getty Center

getty.edu

The Getty Center also teaches us about the man described as one of the most creative and influential artists in the history of Western art. Michelangelo: Mind of the Master. This online experience explores his work as a painter, sculptor, and architect using more than two dozen of his drawings, including designs for his famous projects; the Sistine Chapel ceiling as well as The Last Judgment. Visit the temporarily closed exhibition online at getty.edu.

To enhance the Michelangelo experience, get a copy of the new William Wallace book, MICHELANGELO: GOD’S ARCHITECT. The new William Wallace book MICHELANGELO: GOD’S ARCHITECT is available in print as well as an audio book at your favorite bookstore and on at Amazon.com

Supercars : A Century of Spectacle and Speed

Extreme Conditions

Redefining Performance

Petersen Automotive Museum

Petersen.org

The Petersen Automotive Museum might be temporarily closed due to the current pandemic, but — for the first time – we can still tour the collection, featuring exhibits that have not yet been seen by the public due to the temporary closure, among them the collection of Metallica’s James Hetfield.

Because the Petersen, as well as, many museums across the county, have been forced to move their in person experiences public support and donations are vital for the continuation of online educational programs and tours. For information, check the website: petersen.org.

