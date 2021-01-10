Saturday “Gayle on the VIRTUAL Go!” Saturday, January 9th, 2021

Despite the temporary closures due to the pandemic, yes, there are interesting, educational, and fun events and activities offered VIRTUALLY! Here are some suggestions! Enjoy!

-000-

Virtual Tour of the Northern Pacific Gallery

Aquarium of the Pacific

Aquariumofpacific.org

Make your ten-dollar reservation for the Aquarium of the Pacific’s exclusive virtual tour of its Northern Pacific Gallery. We’ll learn about the West Coast Sea Nettles, the Giant Pacific Octopus, and the adorable Sea Otters.

The tour includes a total of six exhibits teaching about the marine life and wildlife that likes to chill in the cold Pacific, including this interesting looking critter; the Crested Auklet, whose population is in decline due to predators and people.

-0-

Anonymous Donor to Match All Donations Up to $25,000

Spay Neuter Trust Fund

L.A. Animal Services

laanimalservices.com/donate

laspayneuter.com

L.A. Animal Services is getting some help with its spay and neuter program. An anonymous donor has pledged 25-thousand dollars in matching funds. L.A. Animal Services officials say our contributions to the matching pledge will provide spay and neuter surgeries to pets in underserved communities. By the way, it the law in the City of Los Angeles for all cats and dogs to be spayed or neutered after the age of four months.

To donate and for information about L.A. Animal Services spay/neuter clinics, check the websites.

-0-

President Richard Nixon’s Birthday Commemoration

Virtual Ceremony @ 10am

Broadcast Event at the Nixon Library

nixonlibrary.gov/president-nixon

On this date in 1913, President Richard Nixon was born in Yorba Linda, California. The 108th anniversary is commemorated at the presidential library this morning at 10 with a special virtual broadcast, which includes a formal wreath laying ceremony and a concert by the Navy Band Southwest.

-0-

56th Annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design

The Newly Reimagined Locke House

360-Degree View Virtual Tour

$17.50 Per Ticket

pasadenashowcase.org

Arcadia’s 1937 Federal country style Locke House is the star of the 56th Annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, which is a little different this time. The pandemic has transformed this in-person experience into a virtual, 360-degree tour.

Seven different designers contributed to the renovation, each taking on a different part of the house, which was originally built by famed “Hollywood society” architect Gerard Colcard in 1937.

Tickets are $17.50 to explore this magnificent restoration. Check in at pasadenashowcase.org. Proceeds benefit Pasadena music programs.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “divine design” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-