Saturday “Gayle on the VIRTUAL Go!, Saturday, July 11th, 2020

It’s Saturday! It’s Summer! There are plenty of events and activities for folks, families, and friends on the Satuday “Gayle on the VIRUTAL Go!” list and many of these suggestions are FREE!

Take a look! Explore! Stay Safe!

-000-

Los Angeles Public Library Summer Reading Challenge 2020 & Library-To-Go!

“Get in the Game!”

lapl.org

(Sponsored)

There’s no excuse for allowing our learning to lapse this Summer. The Los Angeles Public Library wants us to “get in the game” by registering for its SUMMER READING CHALLENGE.

To register for the Summer Reading Challenge, go to the Los Angeles Public Library website to get in the game. It’s free!

-0-

Library-To-Go

Los Angeles Public Library

lapl.org/Library-To-Go

(Sponsored)

Also happening at the Los Angeles Public Library, LIBRARY-TO-GO! Once Angelenos reserve requested materials online, they can pick-up requested library items curbside and return them curbside as well.

LIBRARY-TO-GO locations are at 18 Los Angeles Public Libraries. To find the one close to you, go to the website: lapl.org/Library-To-Go. Oh! Make sure you sign up for a Los Angeles Public Library Card. It’s free!

-0-

Launch: Astronaut Interviews

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org

Ahhh! That was May 7th, 1992. The final launch of the space shuttle Endeavour, which is now retired inside the Samuel Oschin Pavilion at the California Science Center. Although the Exposition Park venue is temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we can still learn what it’s like to be an astronaut in the virtual experience LAUNCH, which features interviews with space shuttle astronauts.

Hear and see the experiences of eight space shuttle astronauts on the CaliforniaScienceCenter.org website page LAUNCH:ASTRONAUT INTERVIEWS.

-0-

Inside the Endeavour VR Tour

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org

By the way, those interviews were held inside the space shuttle Endeavour. Although we cannot physically go inside the historic space craft, we can explore it virtually on the CaliforniaScienceCenter.org website page INSIDE THE ENDEAVOUR VR TOUR. Be prepared to be amazed!

-0-

SPACEx NASA Crew Dragon

Launch America

NASA.gov

The amazing SpaceX NASA Dragon astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, the first Americans to launch from the U.S. in nearly nine years, have traveled to the International Space Station. Now that they’re aboard, they have been working!

They have performed two space walks between the end of June and the beginning of July. They have named of their Dragon capsule after the Space Shuttle Endeavour that’s at the California Science Center. We can keep track of the historic mission at NASA.gov. The next important moment of this space mission next month’s highly anticipated return to Earth. We’re invited to keep track of their historic activities at the NASA.gov website.

-0-

Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover

Be a Geologist at Home

Stuck at Home Science

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org

Dr. Sarah Milkovich of NASA’S Jet Propulsion Laboratory, of the California Science Center’s STUCK AT HOME SCIENCE program, explains NASA plans to send Perseverance Rover to Mars next Summer to learn if there was ever any life on Mars in its ancient. She says her website science project teaches us how to become a geologist just like the NASA geologists, by gathering rocks near our homes to studying their size, color, texture and shapes.

To learn more about the Perseverance Rover and to learn more about becoming a scientist, visit the californiasciencecenter.org website.

LET’S MAKE THIS AN OUT OF THIS WORLD, SCIENTIFIC SATURDAY! GAYLE ANDERSON KTLA 5 NEWS.

-000-

HOW TO GET ON THE "GAYLE ON THE GO" LIST: Please send your information to Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

