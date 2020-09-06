Saturday “Gayle on the *Virtual* Go!, Saturday, September 5th, 2020

It’s Labor Day Holiday weekend! Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there is plenty to see and do. Take a look! Please stay safe!

-0-

LA Fleet Week Virtual

Now through Monday, September 7th

LAFLEETWEEK.com

www.Facebook.com/LAFleetWeek

www.Instagram.com/lafleetweek

Twitter.com/lafleetweek

Instead of thousands of guests invited to San Pedro to tour Navy vessels and meet their sailors, L.A. Fleet Week 2020 is a virtual experience with virtual ship tours.

In addition to the ship tours, there will be performances by the U.S. Navy Band, speeches from important members of the U.S. and more.

The daily schedule of events, video, and pictures is posted on L.A. Fleet’s Week Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

-0-

September is Coastal Cleanup Month

Individual Clean Ups, Educational Panels, & Virtual Events

Heal the Bay

Healthebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth

Instead of inviting thousands to a single day of Heal the Bay’s annual Coastal Cleanup, thousands are invited to participate in a month long series of virtual clean up events.

By the way, this is the first effort of this scale to track the environmental impact of the improper disposal of single use of Covid-19 personal protective equipment countywide.

The complete schedule Coastal Cleanup Month events are listed on the healthebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth website.

-0-

Moorpark Pick Your Own

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com/pick-your-own

-0-

Let’s Go Flying!

North American P-51 Mustang Demo

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

www.planesoffame.org

They’re flying at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino with this! Considered the greatest single-engine fighter of World War II. The P-51 “Mustang” is the star of a live demonstration flight, part of the historic museum’s “Outdoor Experience.” Special pricing applies. Museum doors open at 10am. Guests are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

-0-

Complete the 2020 Census Today

www.2020census.gov

In March, homes across the country received invitations to complete the 2020 Census. It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail—all without having to meet a census taker. The deadline to complete this important document is fast approaching!

For details, check the website: www.2020census.gov

-0-

Can You Help?

Painter / Muralist

George Yepes

Academia de Arte Yepes

Saint Lucy Mural Restoration Project: East L.A.

Gofundme.com/St. Lucy Church Mural Restoration Project: East LA

georgeyepes.com

In East Los Angeles, renown East Los Angeles painter and muralist George Yepes is working to restore the mural he painted as a young artist on the exterior of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in 1993.

For 27 years the “El Tepeyac de Los Angeles” mural at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church stood as a beacon of hope and faith for the City Terrace/East Los Angeles community. It has been acknowledged worldwide as an iconic archetype mural of Chicano Art from Los Angeles. For 27 years, since 1993, the mural has stood untouched as a symbol of endearment by the community, until in early April 2020 a 12 foot X 12 foot section of the mural was destroyed by in a bus accident.

Neither St. Lucy’s Church or nor community has funds for the expenses of the mural restoration. As part of his expression of faith and his continued sacred vow to the Virgen de Guadalupe to keep her image alive as a resource in the East Los Angeles community and beyond, he is working to restore, not only the 12 foot X 12 foot damaged section, but also the entire 50 foot X 50 foot mural. The goal is to restore the “El Tepeyac de Los Angeles” mural at St. Lucy’s Church to its original 1993 splendor.

Yepes has set up GoFundMe Page to help cover the costs of art materials including paint, equipment, scaffolding, tools, supplies, paint brushes, UV Top Coat Sealer protection and other materials necessary for the complete mural restoration.

To donate and for more information on the Academia de Arte Yepes and the mural restoration, please visit their website: georgeyepes.com

–0-

OC Drive Thru Fair Food

Sunday, Noon-6 p.m.

ocfair.com/oc-fair/fair-food-drive-thru

Who’s hungry?? Get ready for a Fair Food Drive-Thru featuring different food vendors – Juicy’s Corn, Juicy’s Funnel Cakes, Fried A Fair, Cathy’s Cookies, Dippin’ Dots, Hawaiian Chicken Bowls including Turkey Legs, Hot Dog on a Stick and more!

Details:

Please stay in your car; no walkups allowed

Please wear a mask

Vendor staff will come to your car and take your order

Have your order & payment ready (credit card preferred)

We’re sorry, but you’ll have to take your food to go – there will be no parking available on the fairgrounds

-0-

The NEW NORMAL at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Outdoor Areas Open

Aquarium Safety Guidelines

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

www.aquariumofpacific.org

All of the outdoor areas at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach are open! Example? We can have a Penguin Encounter with the aquarium’s Magellanic Penguins. An aquarium staffer accompanies small, four person groups to teach them about these adorable flightless birds.

And, in addition to visiting the outdoor area of the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat, the aquarium makes it possible for us to order special Cameo greetings!

For more information about this and how to tour the aquarium’s outdoor areas, according to strict Centers for Disease Control guidelines, take a look at the aquariumofpacific.org webpage.

-0-

Captain Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Drive

Dana Point

1 949 763 4488

dolphinsafari.com

We can get some socially distanced fresh air and fun aboard the dolphin and whale watching tours that had been temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Captain Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari provides super safe, small group safari’s in accordance with California Public Health Department guidelines including face coverings.

The specific details are on the dolphinsafari.com website.

-0-

Harbor Breeze Cruises Whale Watching

The NEW NORMAL at Harbor Breeze Cruises

Centers for Disease Control Covid-19 Protocols

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

The same is true for the whale watching cruises available at Harbor Breeze Cruises that depart from Long Beach and San Pedro.

The number of guests is limited, small family groups are encouraged and face coverings are required. Details about the NEW NORMAL whale watching requirements are on the Harbor Breeze 2seewhales.com webpage.

-0-

L.A. Zoo Reopens

Centers for Disease Control Covid-19 Protocols

533 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

1 323 644 4200

lazoo.org

Another NEW NORMAL indicator is the reopening of the Los Angeles Zoo, which was forced to close in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. The reopening requires advance reservations to limit the number of daily guests, face coverings and social distancing.

For information about the reopened L.A. Zoo hours, timed ticket reservations, and guest regulations, check the detailed lazoo.org website before you visit.

So, let’s make this a “GET OUT AND ABOUT NEW NORMAL SATURDAY!” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-