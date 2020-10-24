Saturday “Gayle on – NEW NORMAL – the Go!” for Saturday, October 24th, 2020

It’s SATURDAY! There’s plenty to see and do SAFELY on the Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go! report. Take a look! Please stay safe!

-000-

October is Fire Prevention Month

Los Angeles Fire Department

LAFD.org

Los Angeles County Fire Department

fire.lacounty.gov

October is Fire Prevention Month. The Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are reminding us to be sure we have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; make sure they are in working order as well as having fire extinguishers and a home emergency plan.

Both departments feature websites containing important fire safety information.

-0-

SOS Survival Products

1 800 479 7998

sosproducts.com

If you’re wondering where you might be able to find fire safety supplies, one local option is SOS Survival Products. The Van Nuys company has a vast selection of emergency products, safety, and preparedness products.

-0-

Dia de Los Muertos

A Celebration of Art Competition

Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Scholarships & Gift Cards for

Ages 4-thru-8

Ages 9-thru-13

Ages 14-thru-18

Deadline Wednesday, October 28th

Winners Announced Monday, November 2nd

tournamentofroses.com/dia-de-los-muertos-a-celebration-of-art/

Dia de Los Muertos, a Mexican multi-day festival, is from October 31st to November 2nd. In honor of the holiday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is having its first ever art competition for youngsters from the age of 4 through 18.

Here are some examples of current submissions. Winners will receive scholarships and gift cards. Submissions are due Wednesday, October 28th. Submission details are on the tournament of roses website.

-0-

Virtual Strut Your Mutt Day

strut your mutt.org

bestfriends.org

The annual STRUT YOUR MUTT event, a fundraising event for Best Friends Animal Society, is different this year. Instead of hundreds of animal lovers strutting with the favorite dog or cat through one of our local parks, the strutting is virtual this year due to our current pandemic. Best Friends Animal Society says we can sign up save lives at the its website.

-0-

26th Annual African American Film Marketplace

Online Now thru November 29th

BHERCTV.com

bherc.org

These are among the many films we can see during the African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase. Because of the pandemic, instead of traveling to theatres to see these films we can watch the movies and a special tribute to director Michael Schultz, well known for his movie class “Cooley High.” For a schedule of events now through November, make note of the bherc.org website.

-0-

Dragnet Star Jack Webb’s Television Wall

Valley Relics Museum

Open Air Experience

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Van Nuys

ValleyRelicsMuseum.org

It was a radio series that became television and motion picture classic. “Dragnet.” The creator, the star, producer and director was Jack Webb. The Hollywood icon had his Encino custom designed with this clock and television wall where he could check four time zones and watch Dragnet and the competition simultaneously on nine Sony televisions. We can see this and more at the Van Nuys Valley Relics Museum, which provides an open air experience. Masks are required and temperatures taken.

-0-

OC Fair Food Drive Thru

Ends Sunday, October 25th

Saturday, 11am to 7pm

Sunday, 11am to 6 p.m.

ocfair.com/oc-fair/fair-food-drive-thru

This is the last weekend of the Orange County Fair Food Drive Thru event. No admission free or ticket is required. Stay in your car and vendors will take your order for your favorite fair food. Have your payment ready and be aware some vendors will only accept credit cards. Masks are requested.

To see this weekend’s menu and menu prices, check the website.

So, let’s make this a “tasty weekend.” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-