Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’ for Sunday, March 1, 2020

It’s the first day of March! Let’s celebrate the new month exploring the new activities and new events on the Sunday ”Gayle on the Go!” list.

The Art of the Brick

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

Everything you see at the NEW California Science Center exhibit is created using the Danish line of plastic interlocking construction toys by LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya. There are more than one-million LEGO bricks in this unique art and science exhibition THE ART OF THE BRICK at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Ticket information is at the CaliforniaScienceCenter.org website.

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection Exhibition

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

There’s automotive art at the new exhibition RECLAIMED RUST: THE JAMES HETFIELD COLLECTION. Best known as a co-founder, songwriter, singer, and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica, James Hetfield has also gained recognition in the automotive world for his unique collection of vehicles. For the first time, all 10 of Hetfield’s custom creations are on display in one rocking exhibition.

Photographer John Simmons, ASC

Emmy Award Winner

“No Crystal Stair”

Museum of African American Art

Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

4005 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 294 7071

Maaala.org

Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, ASC. He has a special museum exhibit of his photography entitled “No Crystal Stair: The Photography of John Simmons.”

John Simmons, ASC studied fine art at Fisk University and Cinematography at the University of California, USC. He has been a member of The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) since 2004. He presently serves as one of the ASC vice presidents. John has been behind the camera since the early seventies. He started in documentaries working with film director Carlton Moss who became his mentor in college. Later his career led him to shooting and directing commercials, music videos with a spectrum of artists: Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg and so many others. Simmons has been on the faculty at UCLA teaching cinematography and influencing and guiding the careers of students for more than twenty years.



His introduction to television began with movies of the week. The Killing Yard, The Ruby Bridges Story, Selma, Lord, Selma. He has shot number of documentaries for PBS, Showtime, and HBO.



His first multi-camera prime time show was The Hughleys.



This began a prominent career in multi-camera sitcoms. The Tracy Morgan Show, All of Us, The Jonas Brothers, Men at Work, A Dog With a Blog, as well as many pilots. Simmons has received three Primetime Emmy nominations, twice for the Disney series Pair of Kings - the first for a children's show in the cinematography category (2011 and 2012). In 2016 he won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for the show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. John is currently shooting the NETFLIX series “Family Reunion.”

Museum of African American Art

Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

4005 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90008

323-294-7071

Maaala.org



Oscar Oiwa: Dreams of a Sleeping World

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 North Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

626 787 2680

pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

The exhibition is an immersive dreamscape dome which includes exhibited artworks the public is invited to enter into and become part of this Oscar Oiwa Dreamscape. Installed at the USC Pacific Asia Museum, the inflatable artwork required two weeks of work and 120 sharpie markers, as Oiwa created this work alongside his artisan assistant and four MFA students from USC.

By the way, don’t forget to stop by the USC Pacific Asia Museum’s gift shop to treat yourself to a souvenir of this unique experience and your visit!

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

Beyond Black: The Style of Amy Winehouse

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

GrammyMuseum.org

New at the Grammy Museum, BEYOND BLACK: THE STYLE OF AMY WINEHOUSE. The exhibition showcases the late British music icon’s six-time Grammy winner trophies, her iconic outfits as well as never-before-seen handwritten lyrics. For exhibition hours and ticket information, check the grammymuseum.org website.



Free!

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

Annenbergphotospace.org

Curated by Vanity Fair’s creative development editor David Friend, and the magazine’s former director of photography Susan White, “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” features photographic portraiture and multimedia installations that capture the magic and glamour of the film and television industry’s major players from the last four decades. The exhibition is a look at the Hollywood stars, the parties, and the powerbrokers through the distinctive lens of Vanity Fair – the most widely celebrated journalistic arbiter of Hollywood power and personality.

With 130 photographs and more than 50 photographers, “Hollywood Calling” will showcase Vanity Fair’s vaunted portraitists, including the magazine’s principal photographer, Annie Leibovitz, as well as Jonathan Becker, Harry Benson, Cass Bird, Ethan James Green, Horst P. Horst, Helmut Newton, Michael O’Neill, Herb Ritts, Collier Schorr, Firooz Zahedi, and dozens more.

Also, the show displays every Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover and portfolio, as well as photos from the annual Vanity Fair party on Oscar night. Finally, visitors to the exhibit will get an exclusive look at the documentary on the making of the 2020 Hollywood Issue, which takes you behind-the-scenes to see how established and up-and-coming stars get picked for the cover. It is a first-ever glimpse at the process, seen through the eyes of the photographer and the editors, finishing up with a visit to the set to watch it all come together.

Free Admission Policy!

Museum of Contemporary Art

250 South Grand Avenue

152 North Central Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

www.MOCA.org

No money? No problems! The revered downtown art museum is completely free starting January 11th, 2020 thanks to a $10 million gift from Board of Trustees President Carolyn Clark Powers.

The museum announced the move last May when Executive Director Klaus Bisenbach highlighted the increased accessibility the gift allows. The gift funds the first five years of free admission, and supplements the museum’s $136 million endowment.



F-117 Stealth Fighter

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

“Operation Nighthawk Landing” project, a Reagan Foundation & Institute and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® joint effort, has brought an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter to the Reagan Museum for permanent exhibition. Made possible by a loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the F-117 placed on display will serve as a visible reminder to the Library’s near half-million annual visitors of President Reagan's commitment to the rebuilding of the U.S. military through his “Peace through Strength” program. The F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #803, nicknamed “Unexpected Guest,” flew more combat sorties (78) than all other F-117s combined. The aircraft entered service in May 1984, during President Reagan’s administration.

“The Reagan Library will now be one of two places in the nation where the general public can visit an F-117 Stealth Fighter on permanent display,” said John Heubusch executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “We are deeply grateful to Lockheed Martin for their outstanding assistance in restoring the aircraft for such a meaningful display and to the U.S. Air Force for making it possible for the Reagan Library to exhibit the plane for millions of visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The F-117 Nighthawk was the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. Between 1981 and 2008, Lockheed Martin produced 59 operational F-117s and five developmental prototypes, but the aircraft weren’t publicly acknowledged until 1988. Known as “stealth fighters,” the F-117’s angular shape was designed to reflect radar waves and was bolstered by the use of a radar-absorbing materials. Because the aircraft was only expected to operate at night, it was painted black to make it more difficult to discern against the night sky.

The F-117 Nighthawk will be going on public display at the Reagan Library beginning December 7, 2019, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. The jet will be located outdoors near the Library’s F-14 aircraft, situated on the west side of the Library’s property and clearly visible from inside the Library’s famous auditorium.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000. Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

Closing March 1st, 2020

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

It’s a Girl!

First Birth of a Gorilla Baby at the L.A. Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

www.lazoo.org

New at the Los Angeles Zoo, the new baby girl Angela, a Western Lowland gorilla. This is the L.A. Zoo’s first baby gorilla in more than 20-years. Western Lowland gorillas are critically endangered in the wild due to illegal hunting, disease, and habitat loss.

Meet Millie the Rescued Sea Otter

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

www.aquariumofpacific.org

Millie the Rescued Sea Otter is new to the Aquarium of the Pacific. The four year old was stranded off the central California coast. Sea Otters help keep the ocean’s Kelp forest and ecosystems healthy. They were hunted to near extinction in the early 1990s. They currently challenged by oil spills, pollution, and climate change. Millie is now at home in the aquarium’s Sea Otter Habitat in the Northern Pacific Gallery where you can visit her.

Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles

3601 South Gaffey Street

San Pedro

mmccla.org

marinemammalcarecenterlosangeles.com/donate

At present, MMCC Los Angeles has only the funds to pay its hardworking veterinary and animal care staff through June 2020. In order to guarantee operations through Seal and Sea Lion seasonal migration, which is the Center’s next busy season (January – June 2021), they MUST raise one-million-dollars by July 1, 2020. If they do not meet this fundraising minimum, they will be forced to close their doors and transfer any remaining animals to out of area hospitals, leaving no 24/7 facility in Los Angeles County to take in animals that strand.

The Lost Corvettes Sweepstakes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. Winners will be announced in May of 2020.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars.

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach

(562) 983-6880

www.2SeeWhales.com

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 577 8154

DolphinSafari.com

The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast! As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.

Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point offer whale watching tours. For ticket information go to 2seewhales.com for Harbor Breeze Cruises information and dolphinsafari.com for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching information.

The NEW American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach

1-714-375-1737

There is art among the treasures you will find at the new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, which is an upscale retail outlet of donated quality items available for not a lot of

money. Proceeds from the sales at this well stocked shop allows the American Cancer Society to pay for research and the care of families coping with cancer. The Huntington Beach store is open seven days a week.

Closing Today!

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

www.nixonlibrary.gov

This is the closing weekend of “Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind.” The Nixon Presidential Library and Museum exhibition celebrates the 50 Anniversary of the historic Moon landing. The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”



Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success

Charles Nearburg Family Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Ganassi

There is a new exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum. CHIP GANASSI RACING: FAST Among the ten Ganassi cars here, the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans winning Ford GT and more.

Regardless of the form of competition, it would be difficult to describe Chip Ganassi Racing without using superlatives. It is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona (seven times), the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last victory especially meaningful because the team won with the newest Ford mid-engine GT, marking the 50th anniversary of Ford’s first Le Mans win. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the 24 Hours of Daytona three consecutive times and the only team owner to win the Rolex 24, the Daytona 500, the Indy 500, and the Brickyard 400 in one twelve-month span.

Today the Ganassi Racing teams are comprised of two cars in each of four series: NTT IndyCar, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2012 Ganassi was ranked 17th among the "50 most influential people in the Auto Industry" by Complex Magazine. Vital partnerships with Credit One Bank, Monster Energy, Cessna, and others attest to the high profile success of the Duquesne University graduate. Raw numbers do not tell the entire story, but a record of 16 championships and 200 outright victories in events that span the spectrum of motorsports speaks to what can be achieved with skill, perseverance and team founder Chip Ganassi’s organizational talent.

Learn more about the long list of Chip Ganassi historic racing victories and vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum, open seven days a week.

NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

800 944 7223

www.autoclubspeedway.com

Ahhh! The sound of speed can be heard this weekend at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, the site of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400.

Southern California NASCAR fans are sending their farewell wishes to hometown hero and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson as he races his last Auto Club 400 March 1st as a full-time NASCAR Driver.

The El Cajon native has won at Auto Club Speedway a record six times.

Let’s make this a “Rubbing is Racing” Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.



