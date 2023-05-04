It’s Sunday! It’s a glorious day to learn about gardening, art, the best restaurants in Los Angeles and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Let me suggest you take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to report.

Enjoy! Please stays safe!

Armstrong Garden Centers

Pasadena

352 East Glenarm Street

626 799 7139

armstronggarden.com

The armstronggarden.com website lists spring and summer events vital to both beginner and veteran gardeners. Among the variety of house plants, vegetables, herbs, and roses bushes ready for spring, classes teaching us how to protect what we plant.

Free!

Tournament House & Wrigley Gardens

Pasadena

Thursdays at 2 p.m.

April through August

Reservations Required

tournamentofroses.com

We are invited to explore the glorious gardens at the historic Wrigley Mansion, home of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and Tournament House. The free tours are scheduled Thursdays at 2p.m. now through August. Reservations are required for the free tours at tournamentofroses.com.

Life Logistics

The Cheech Center

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

riversideartmuseum.org

Comedian, actor, musician, and art collector Cheech Marin is proud of his Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, where the current exhibit LIFE LOGISTICS is on display. It features the work of 20 local artists who focus on the themes of economic security, environmental justice, and worker exploitation.

Visitor information is on the riversideartmuseum.org website.

Now Thru May 12th

Dine LA Restaurant Week

Discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Hmmm! It’s Dine LA Restaurant Week! Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. This Spring 2023 event is for dine-in only.

No tickets or passes required. Simply dine out at a participating restaurant, ask for the Dine LA Restaurant Week menu, and try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite. Reservations are strongly recommended.

The list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com/dinela website.

Maya: The Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

See the art of the ancient Mayan civilization at MAYA: THE EXHIBITION, new at the California Science Center. The Exposition Park experience contains more than 250 authentic artifacts, many on tour outside of Guatemala for the first time highlighting the ancient Maya civilization of Mexico and Central America. The californiasciencecenter.org website suggests we enhance the exhibition experience by seeing the IMAX movie MYSTERY OF THE MAYA while you’re here.

Doggone It! We’re Having an Adoption Special!

$25.00 Dog Adoptions now until April 30th

spcaLA Long Beach

spcaLA Hawthorne

This is the last day to find a friend at the spcaLA DOGGONE IT! WE’RE HAVING AN ADOPTION SPECIAL! Dog adoptions are only $25.00 for qualified adopters. See the sweetie pies looking for a “furever” home and check the adoption details on the spcaLA.com website.

So, let’s make this a “friends for life” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

