2024 Oshogatsu Family Festival: Year of the Dragon

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

janm.org

This is the Oshogatsu Family Festival : Year of the Dragon at the Japanese American National Museum. This popular annual New Year celebration begins at 11am and includes free crafts, performances and cultural activities. Details about this Year of the Dragon event are on the janm.org website.

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy

1601 East 6th Street

Los Angeles

lunaluna.com

The art community describes this as “the world’s first art amusement park.” It’s Luna Luna, built in a Hamburg, Germany part in 1987 featuring celebrated artists Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockey, Roy Lichenstein and more. It lost its funding and disappeared. Well, it’s back and we can experience this inside two huge Los Angeles warehouses. Ticket information is on the lunaluna.com website.

Free Screening!

Sunday @ 4pm

In the Rearview + Q & A with Filmmaker Maciek Hamela

Los Feliz 3 Theater

1822 North Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles

americancinematheque.com

This is a scene from the documentary “In the Rearview” a film by MAH-CHECK Hamela. His film tells the story of efforts to rescue civilians stranded by the war on Ukraine. Thanks to American Cinematheque, we can see the documentary and meet filmmaker MAH-CHECK Hamela this afternoon at 4pm and the Los Feliz Theatre. Details are on the website: americancinematheque.com website. This free event is a first come, first serve opportunity.

The Power of Photography

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

714 567 3600

bowers.org

That’s Peter Fetterman, curator of the Bowers Museum exhibition THE POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY. In the exhibition the famous 1984 Steve McCurry photograph AFGHAN GIRL. A photographic portrait of 12-year old Afghan refugee Sharbat Gula in Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan War.

The bowers.org website says time is running out to examine THE POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY exhibition. It’s schedule to close next weekend. Visitor information is on the bowers.org website.

Open Casting Call for Volunteers

Sunday, 2pm-5pm

A La Mode: The Art of Fashion

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

foapom.com/volunteer

Named the top art festival in the nation, the Pageant of the Masters, recreates classical and contemporary artworks with real people transformed into life sized re-creations. It takes a lot of people power to make this Laguna Beach tradition happen every year. There’s an open casting call this afternoon at starting at 2pm for the 2024 production “A La Mode: The Art of Fashion.” The website: foapom.com/volunteer details volunteer requirements.

Free!

Pechanga Pow Wow: The Tradition Continues

45000 Pechanga Parkway

Temecula

1-888-Pechanga

pechanga.com

This is the annual Tribal Pow Wow at Pechanga Resort Casino, a remarkable conclave of tribes from across the United States and Canada, each having their own special dance, music and songs. The pechanga.com website has detailed information about this free weekend event.

