This is the first Sunday of the New Year! We can celebrate by exploring several interesting and important events and exhibitions.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
2024 Oshogatsu Family Festival: Year of the Dragon
Japanese American National Museum
100 North Central Avenue
Los Angeles
janm.org
This is the Oshogatsu Family Festival : Year of the Dragon at the Japanese American National Museum. This popular annual New Year celebration begins at 11am and includes free crafts, performances and cultural activities. Details about this Year of the Dragon event are on the janm.org website.
Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy
1601 East 6th Street
Los Angeles
lunaluna.com
The art community describes this as “the world’s first art amusement park.” It’s Luna Luna, built in a Hamburg, Germany part in 1987 featuring celebrated artists Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockey, Roy Lichenstein and more. It lost its funding and disappeared. Well, it’s back and we can experience this inside two huge Los Angeles warehouses. Ticket information is on the lunaluna.com website.
Sunday @ 4pm
In the Rearview + Q & A with Filmmaker Maciek Hamela
Los Feliz 3 Theater
1822 North Vermont Avenue
Los Angeles
americancinematheque.com
This is a scene from the documentary “In the Rearview” a film by MAH-CHECK Hamela. His film tells the story of efforts to rescue civilians stranded by the war on Ukraine. Thanks to American Cinematheque, we can see the documentary and meet filmmaker MAH-CHECK Hamela this afternoon at 4pm and the Los Feliz Theatre. Details are on the website: americancinematheque.com website. This free event is a first come, first serve opportunity.
The Power of Photography
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
714 567 3600
bowers.org
That’s Peter Fetterman, curator of the Bowers Museum exhibition THE POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY. In the exhibition the famous 1984 Steve McCurry photograph AFGHAN GIRL. A photographic portrait of 12-year old Afghan refugee Sharbat Gula in Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan War.
The bowers.org website says time is running out to examine THE POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY exhibition. It’s schedule to close next weekend. Visitor information is on the bowers.org website.
Open Casting Call for Volunteers
Sunday, 2pm-5pm
A La Mode: The Art of Fashion
Pageant of the Masters
650 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
foapom.com/volunteer
Named the top art festival in the nation, the Pageant of the Masters, recreates classical and contemporary artworks with real people transformed into life sized re-creations. It takes a lot of people power to make this Laguna Beach tradition happen every year. There’s an open casting call this afternoon at starting at 2pm for the 2024 production “A La Mode: The Art of Fashion.” The website: foapom.com/volunteer details volunteer requirements.
Pechanga Pow Wow: The Tradition Continues
45000 Pechanga Parkway
Temecula
1-888-Pechanga
pechanga.com
This is the annual Tribal Pow Wow at Pechanga Resort Casino, a remarkable conclave of tribes from across the United States and Canada, each having their own special dance, music and songs. The pechanga.com website has detailed information about this free weekend event.
So, let’s make this a cultural, first weekend of 2024, Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.