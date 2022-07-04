SCRIPT / SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!” / SUNDAY, JULY 3RD, 2022

It’s Sunday! It’s a holiday weekend. If you looking for some special experiences, here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Check the Covid safety protocols. Enjoy.

-000-

Barbara Kruger

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

lacma.org

If you have driven by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wilshire Boulevard, of course you notice the construction, and then there’s that signage. It’s an outdoor invitation to the indoor exhibition of artist Barbara Kruger’s “THINKING OF YOU, I MEAN ME, I MEAN YOU!” The conceptual artist is well known for her combination of black and white and red accented text and image pieces featuring short phrases. Take a look at the lacma.org website for ticket and tour information.

-0-

Black and White: Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Beach

949 494 8971

lagunaartmuseum.org

From the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, the exhibition “Black & White & In Between.” This collection of contemporary black and white drawings, digital media, photographs, prints, paintings, and sculptures is on display at the Laguna Art Museum. Admission information is on the lagunaartmuseum.org website.

-0-

Free!

Cardboard City: Pop-Up Art Center

Santa Monica Place

First Floor

395 Santa Monica Place

Santa Monica

rediscovercenter.org

Welcome to Cardboard City! It a free pop-up art installation created by the reDiscover Center in Santa Monica. According to the rediscovercenter.org website, there are large scale sculptures, architectural models, plus an area for family fun hands-on activities, an art boutique and more.

-0-

Something in Common

Los Angeles Public Library

Central Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org

New at Los Angeles Central Library “SOMETHING IN COMMON.” This city-wide program series is featured at various Los Angeles library branches. The goal is to bring people, the area community together to accomplish collectively what would not be otherwise possible.

The lapl.org website lists the various Los Angeles Public Libraries and groups participating in this unique Summer program.

-0-

Kip’s Toyland

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 939 8334

kipstoyland.com

There are GREAT TOYS FOR SUMMER FUN at Kip’s Toyland, L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store at The Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District. Kip’s is famous for retro toys that do not plug in because the toy store owners say play should be about family fun.

Explore more of the wonderland of imaginative and fun toys, games and more on the kipstoyland.com website and then visit the Los Angeles landmark.

-0-

Summer Toys Bring The Fun!

Chris Byrne

The Toy Guy

thetoyguy.com

Also on the Summer fun toy list, this from Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy. It’s the Wiener’s Circle from Waboba, For ages 8 and up, $29.99.

It’s a flying hot dog game! Wiener’s Circle is a target game that hangs on any flat, upright surface and challenges players to throw Velcro hot dogs at the open mouths on the target. Super silly, and super fun. And it all folds down to slip into a bag for travel fun.

This is just one of nearly a dozen Summer toys both children and adults will enjoy. The complete list of “CHRIS BYRNE’S, GREAT TOYS FOR SUMMER FUN” is on thetoyguy.com website.

-0-

Metropolitan Water District

Be Water Wise

bewaterwise.com

And don’t forget were in a drought this Fourth of July Holiday weekend. The Metropolitan Water District asks us to do what we can to conserve as much water as possible. There are water wise tips on the bewaterwise.com website.

-0-

Armstrong Garden Centers

10 Water Saving Tips

ArmstrongGarden.com

If you need some water wise gardening advice, Armstrong Garden Centers team is prepared to show and teach you brought tolerant gardening and maintenance to keep your landscaping colorful.

So, let’s make this a “a colorful, water conserving Fourth of July Holiday” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-