SCRIPT / SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!” / SUNDAY, JULY 3RD, 2022
It’s Sunday! It’s a holiday weekend. If you looking for some special experiences, here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Check the Covid safety protocols. Enjoy.
-000-
Barbara Kruger
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
5905 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
lacma.org
If you have driven by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wilshire Boulevard, of course you notice the construction, and then there’s that signage. It’s an outdoor invitation to the indoor exhibition of artist Barbara Kruger’s “THINKING OF YOU, I MEAN ME, I MEAN YOU!” The conceptual artist is well known for her combination of black and white and red accented text and image pieces featuring short phrases. Take a look at the lacma.org website for ticket and tour information.
-0-
Black and White: Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation
Laguna Art Museum
307 Cliff Drive
Laguna Beach
949 494 8971
lagunaartmuseum.org
From the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, the exhibition “Black & White & In Between.” This collection of contemporary black and white drawings, digital media, photographs, prints, paintings, and sculptures is on display at the Laguna Art Museum. Admission information is on the lagunaartmuseum.org website.
-0-
Free!
Cardboard City: Pop-Up Art Center
Santa Monica Place
First Floor
395 Santa Monica Place
Santa Monica
rediscovercenter.org
Welcome to Cardboard City! It a free pop-up art installation created by the reDiscover Center in Santa Monica. According to the rediscovercenter.org website, there are large scale sculptures, architectural models, plus an area for family fun hands-on activities, an art boutique and more.
-0-
Something in Common
Los Angeles Public Library
Central Library
630 West 5th Street
Los Angeles
lapl.org
New at Los Angeles Central Library “SOMETHING IN COMMON.” This city-wide program series is featured at various Los Angeles library branches. The goal is to bring people, the area community together to accomplish collectively what would not be otherwise possible.
The lapl.org website lists the various Los Angeles Public Libraries and groups participating in this unique Summer program.
-0-
Kip’s Toyland
The Original Farmers Market
6333 West Third Street
Los Angeles
323 939 8334
kipstoyland.com
There are GREAT TOYS FOR SUMMER FUN at Kip’s Toyland, L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store at The Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District. Kip’s is famous for retro toys that do not plug in because the toy store owners say play should be about family fun.
Explore more of the wonderland of imaginative and fun toys, games and more on the kipstoyland.com website and then visit the Los Angeles landmark.
-0-
Summer Toys Bring The Fun!
Chris Byrne
The Toy Guy
thetoyguy.com
Also on the Summer fun toy list, this from Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy. It’s the Wiener’s Circle from Waboba, For ages 8 and up, $29.99.
It’s a flying hot dog game! Wiener’s Circle is a target game that hangs on any flat, upright surface and challenges players to throw Velcro hot dogs at the open mouths on the target. Super silly, and super fun. And it all folds down to slip into a bag for travel fun.
This is just one of nearly a dozen Summer toys both children and adults will enjoy. The complete list of “CHRIS BYRNE’S, GREAT TOYS FOR SUMMER FUN” is on thetoyguy.com website.
-0-
Metropolitan Water District
Be Water Wise
bewaterwise.com
And don’t forget were in a drought this Fourth of July Holiday weekend. The Metropolitan Water District asks us to do what we can to conserve as much water as possible. There are water wise tips on the bewaterwise.com website.
-0-
Armstrong Garden Centers
10 Water Saving Tips
ArmstrongGarden.com
If you need some water wise gardening advice, Armstrong Garden Centers team is prepared to show and teach you brought tolerant gardening and maintenance to keep your landscaping colorful.
So, let’s make this a “a colorful, water conserving Fourth of July Holiday” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-