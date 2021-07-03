Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 27th, 2021

Surf’s Up Adoptions – EXTENDED!
Pet Adoption Fees Only $25.00 Until the End of June
spcala.com/adopt
Colorful, cutie pie critters are ready for forever homes! spcaLA has extended its reduced adoption fees — only $25.00 — through the end of the month. Adoptable pets and adoption information — as well as low cost pet vaccine details — can be found at spcala.com.
-0-
Summer Reading Challenge 2021
Summer with the Library
Read*Reconnect*Renew*Reimage
Now through Saturday, August 7th
Los Angeles Public Library
lapl.org
Spend the Summer with the Los Angeles Public Library. Join the Summer Reading Challenge. Read books, e-books, comic books, magazines or listen to an audiobook. Collect points and win prizes. Register at lapl.org.
-0-
Reconnecting: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito
Japan House LA
Hollywood & Highland
japanhousela.com
Ohhh! Look at this! At Japan House Los Angeles, the immersive exhibition RECONNECTING – A VISION OF UNITY BY KENGO KITO famous for repurposing everday objects. Here Kito uses more than two-thousand hula hoops in his first U.S. exhibition. To visit, check the japanhousela.com website.
-0-
Indiana Jones Memorabilia Auction
Now Thru Thursday, July 1st
28014 Harrison Parkway
Valencia
818 727 7829
Lovers of the Indiana Jones movies, starring Harrison Ford, can bid and possibly own some of the movie memorabilia, including the signature fedora.
The Prop Store live auction of more than one-thousand original items begins Tuesday, June 29th. Take a look at the catalog and bidding on the propstore.com/liveauction website.
-0-
Life! Beginnings
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
New at the California Science Center, LIFE BEGINNINGS, which celebrates how humans and all living creatures reproduce, develop and pass on their genes. The new exhibition is the first phase of the renovation of the entire WORLD OF LIFE Gallery.
-0-
Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
Stroll among hundreds of beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion outside of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The seasonal celebration of these delicate and colorful creatures has reopened to the public. Ticket and reservation information are yours at nhm.org. Take your camera.
-0-
Science of Spongebob
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
And, Spongebob Squarepants is ready for you to stop by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to DISCOVER THE SCIENCE OF SPONGEBOB!
This exhibition and experience teaches us all of the small things we can do to save and protect the ocean and the planet. Check the Natural History Museum website for tickets and times.
So, let’s make this a “live in a pineapple under the sea” kind of Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-