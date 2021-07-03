Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 27th, 2021

Surf’s Up Adoptions – EXTENDED!

Pet Adoption Fees Only $25.00 Until the End of June

spcala.com/adopt

Colorful, cutie pie critters are ready for forever homes! spcaLA has extended its reduced adoption fees — only $25.00 — through the end of the month. Adoptable pets and adoption information — as well as low cost pet vaccine details — can be found at spcala.com.

Summer Reading Challenge 2021

Summer with the Library

Read*Reconnect*Renew*Reimage

Now through Saturday, August 7th

Los Angeles Public Library

lapl.org

Spend the Summer with the Los Angeles Public Library. Join the Summer Reading Challenge. Read books, e-books, comic books, magazines or listen to an audiobook. Collect points and win prizes. Register at lapl.org.

Reconnecting: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito

Japan House LA

Hollywood & Highland

japanhousela.com

Ohhh! Look at this! At Japan House Los Angeles, the immersive exhibition RECONNECTING – A VISION OF UNITY BY KENGO KITO famous for repurposing everday objects. Here Kito uses more than two-thousand hula hoops in his first U.S. exhibition. To visit, check the japanhousela.com website.

Indiana Jones Memorabilia Auction

Now Thru Thursday, July 1st

28014 Harrison Parkway

Valencia

818 727 7829

www.propstore.com/liveauction

Lovers of the Indiana Jones movies, starring Harrison Ford, can bid and possibly own some of the movie memorabilia, including the signature fedora.

The Prop Store live auction of more than one-thousand original items begins Tuesday, June 29th. Take a look at the catalog and bidding on the propstore.com/liveauction website.

Life! Beginnings

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

New at the California Science Center, LIFE BEGINNINGS, which celebrates how humans and all living creatures reproduce, develop and pass on their genes. The new exhibition is the first phase of the renovation of the entire WORLD OF LIFE Gallery.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Stroll among hundreds of beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion outside of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The seasonal celebration of these delicate and colorful creatures has reopened to the public. Ticket and reservation information are yours at nhm.org. Take your camera.

Science of Spongebob

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

And, Spongebob Squarepants is ready for you to stop by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to DISCOVER THE SCIENCE OF SPONGEBOB!

This exhibition and experience teaches us all of the small things we can do to save and protect the ocean and the planet. Check the Natural History Museum website for tickets and times.

So, let’s make this a “live in a pineapple under the sea” kind of Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

