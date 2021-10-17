Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, October 17th, 2021

It’s Sunday! We can learn how to protect our privacy; learn about the culture of Southeast Asia; see “Hollywood Cars” and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.
Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!
-000-
Free Zoom Conversation!
AARP CA: The Dark Web
Wednesday, October 20th @ Noon
Register @ local.aarp.org
*Zoom Link Provided Upon Registration*
The Dark Web, the focal point of illegal online activity, where criminals can anonymously buy and sell illegal good and private information. Join AARP California and the FBI virtually for a rare conversation about protecting yourself. Register now at local.aarp.org website for the Free Noon Wednesday, October 20th Zoom conversion.
-0-
Southeast Asia Day
9am – 5pm
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
*Advance Reservations Are Required*
562 590 3100
Aquariumofpacific.org
The cultures of Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar are celebrated at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Southeast Asia Day. Advance reservations are required. Walk-ups cannot be accommodated due to the pandemic. Masks are required. Make your reservations at aquariumofpacific.org
-0-
Free!
Fall-O-Ween
4:30pm – 8:30pm
Heritage Hill Historical Park
25151 Serrano Road
Lake Forest
949 923 2230
www.ocparks.com/heritagehillhistoricalpark
At Orange County’s Heritage Hill Historical Park, it’s FALL-O-WEEN. Tour the historical grounds decorated for Halloween themed photo opportunities, a hay maze, and Halloween scavenger hunt. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com/heritagehistoricalpark.
-0-
A Portrait of a Young Gentleman by Artist Kehinde Wiley
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens
1151 Oxford Road
San Marino
626 405 2100
Huntington.org
That’s artist Kehinde Wiley discussing the technique he used for the presidential portrait he was commissioned to paint of former President Barack Obama at a presentation at the Saint Louis Art Museum. In San Marino, we can see Wiley’s latest painting, “A Portrait of a Young Gentleman” commissioned by The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. It’s on display in the Thornton Portrait Gallery across from Thomas Gainsborough’s famous “The Blue Boy.” The acquisition of the Wiley portrait celebrates the 100th anniversary of the purchase of the Gainsborough painting by Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of The Huntington. Exhibition tickets are available at huntington.org.
-0-
Modernism Week Fall Preview 2021
Various Palm Springs Locations
Moderismweek.com
Celebrate art of modern cars, modern clothing and modern architecture in Palm Springs, the place to be for MODERNISM WEEK FALL PREVIEW 2021, which initiates a Fall season of interesting and education social and recreational events.
-0-
Lights! Camera! Action!
Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids
1302 Industrial Drive
Tustin
714 258 3001
marconimuseum.org
While we’re on the subject of cars, there’s the Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids in Tustin, famous for having the largest collection of Ferrari’s in North America. We’ll add to the collection Hollywood cars! There’s the GENERAL LEE from “THE DUKES OF HAZZARD” television show; KITT the high-tech four wheel crime fighter from the television show “KNIGHT RIDER” and the BATMOBILE actor Michael Keaton drove as Batman in the 1989 crime fighting movie are all on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin. To take a look, check the marconimuseum.org website for details.
So, let’s make this a “get out for a Sunday drive” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-