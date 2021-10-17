Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, October 17th, 2021

It’s Sunday! We can learn how to protect our privacy; learn about the culture of Southeast Asia; see “Hollywood Cars” and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!

-000-

Free Zoom Conversation!

AARP CA: The Dark Web

Wednesday, October 20th @ Noon

Register @ local.aarp.org

*Zoom Link Provided Upon Registration*

The Dark Web, the focal point of illegal online activity, where criminals can anonymously buy and sell illegal good and private information. Join AARP California and the FBI virtually for a rare conversation about protecting yourself. Register now at local.aarp.org website for the Free Noon Wednesday, October 20th Zoom conversion.

-0-

Southeast Asia Day

9am – 5pm

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

*Advance Reservations Are Required*

562 590 3100

Aquariumofpacific.org

The cultures of Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar are celebrated at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Southeast Asia Day. Advance reservations are required. Walk-ups cannot be accommodated due to the pandemic. Masks are required. Make your reservations at aquariumofpacific.org

-0-

Free!

Fall-O-Ween

4:30pm – 8:30pm

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Road

Lake Forest

949 923 2230

www.ocparks.com/heritagehillhistoricalpark

At Orange County’s Heritage Hill Historical Park, it’s FALL-O-WEEN. Tour the historical grounds decorated for Halloween themed photo opportunities, a hay maze, and Halloween scavenger hunt. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com/heritagehistoricalpark.

-0-

A Portrait of a Young Gentleman by Artist Kehinde Wiley

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

That’s artist Kehinde Wiley discussing the technique he used for the presidential portrait he was commissioned to paint of former President Barack Obama at a presentation at the Saint Louis Art Museum. In San Marino, we can see Wiley’s latest painting, “A Portrait of a Young Gentleman” commissioned by The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. It’s on display in the Thornton Portrait Gallery across from Thomas Gainsborough’s famous “The Blue Boy.” The acquisition of the Wiley portrait celebrates the 100th anniversary of the purchase of the Gainsborough painting by Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of The Huntington. Exhibition tickets are available at huntington.org.

-0-

Modernism Week Fall Preview 2021

Various Palm Springs Locations

Moderismweek.com

Celebrate art of modern cars, modern clothing and modern architecture in Palm Springs, the place to be for MODERNISM WEEK FALL PREVIEW 2021, which initiates a Fall season of interesting and education social and recreational events.

-0-

Lights! Camera! Action!

Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin

714 258 3001

marconimuseum.org

While we’re on the subject of cars, there’s the Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids in Tustin, famous for having the largest collection of Ferrari’s in North America. We’ll add to the collection Hollywood cars! There’s the GENERAL LEE from “THE DUKES OF HAZZARD” television show; KITT the high-tech four wheel crime fighter from the television show “KNIGHT RIDER” and the BATMOBILE actor Michael Keaton drove as Batman in the 1989 crime fighting movie are all on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin. To take a look, check the marconimuseum.org website for details.

So, let’s make this a “get out for a Sunday drive” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-