Destination California

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

riversideartmuseum.org

This is beyond “kind of cool.” The Cheech, as it’s called, is home to more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures from the collection of comedian, actor, and art collector Cheech Marin. His Chicano art collection is considered the largest in the United States.

Tickets and special event information are on the riversideartmuseum.org website.

By the way, there is a special happening Saturday, October 15th entitled “The Sign Catcher.” Again, details are on the riversideartmuseum.org website.

Destination California

BeHere / 1942

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

213-625-0414

janm.org

BeHere / 1942 engages visitors in a 21st century fashion to teach the story of the incarceration of more than 100-thousand Japanese Americans following the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Inside Little Tokyo’s Japanese American Museum the photographic archive of the incarcerated. Then outside the museum in the actual courtyard where Japanese Americans were forced to board evacuation buses, the interactive experience of what it was liked to before from you home leaving behind everything.

Schedule your experience of history at janm.org

Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898-1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

REGENERATION : BLACK CINEMA, 1898-1971 is a landmark exploration of Black participation in America cinema from its beginning to just beyond the Civil Rights Movement.

This recently discovered 1898 silent movie “Something Good” welcome you at this new exhibition.

Among the hundreds of important and historic items here, the Academy Award Sidney Poitier received in 1963 for his BEST ACTOR performance in the movie “Lilies of the Field.”

The AcademyMuseum.org website has all the ticket and visitor information.

Sidney

Documentary of the Iconic Actor, Filmmaker, & Civil Rights Activist

Apple tv+

tv.apple.com

Oscar winning actor, filmmaker and activist Sidney Poitier is featured in this new documentary entitled SIDNEY. The compelling feature film produced by Oprah Winfrey and Derik Murray and director Reginald Hudlin is a portrait of the life and legacy of the first black actor and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award can be seen on tv.apple.com.

Closing Sunday, October 23rd

Bond in Motion

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

The magnificent Aston Martin DB10 was specially made for the Daniel Craig James Bond film “Spectre.” Time is running out for you to see the sleek silver shark at BOND IN MOTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum. You can it as well as all of the vehicles that were featured in the James Bond movies series now until this largest exhibition of its kind closes Sunday, October 23rd. Schedule your once in a lifetime tour at petersen.org.

