Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 19th, 2021

It’s Sunday! There are a number of things we can do to protect ourselves, each other, and have some fun! Here are some Sunday suggestions. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

September is Hunger Action Month!

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

8014 Marine Way

Irvine

949 653 2900

feedoc.org

feedingamerica.org

Member of Feeding America

September is HUNGER ACTION MONTH! FEEDING AMERICA, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, and its’ 200-member food banks, are working to fight hunger helping the victims of natural disasters such as our recent hurricanes as well as the food insecurity cause by the current pandemic. Second Harvest of Orange County is a FEEDING AMERICA member.

To learn more about the work of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and to learn how you can help, take a look at the feedoc.org website as well as the feedingamerica.org website.

National Preparedness Month

Free Emergency Preparedness Class

Register Now!

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

800 479 7998

sosproducts.com

Are you prepared for the next disaster? Useful information is available for free at the next FREE emergency prepared class offered VIRTUALLY by SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS of Van Nuys. You must be registered to attend the Zoom session and you must register by Thursday, September 23rd. You can do that at the sosproducts.com website.

WAVE: New Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

www.JapanHouseLA.com

New at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, the exhibition WAVE: NEW CURRENTS IN JAPANESE GRAPHIC ARTS, the work of 55 contemporary Japanese artists featuring their book, magazine, poster, animation and comics art. Admission to the exhibition is complimentary. Details at www.JapanHouseLA.com

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Halllowe’en Spooktacular

A Puppet Marvel!

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Ah! This is a sign of the season! It’s the frightfully fun Bob Baker Hallowe’en Spooktacular. Children ages two and younger are free.

For ticket and Covid-19 protocol requirements, take a look at the website: bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Auditions Debbie Allen Dance Academy

3791 Santa Rosalia Drive

Los Angeles

hotchocolatenutcracker.com

Yes! Auditions are open for Debbie Allen’s HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER. This special opportunity is open to dancers who have a strong background in ballet, tap, flamenco, and hip-hop! Experience in gymnastics is a plus.

Dancers who intend to audition should register at hotchocolatenutcracker.com.

So, let’s make this a “ shake your groove thing “ Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

