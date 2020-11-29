Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” for Sunday, November 29th, 2020

It’s Sunday! If you’re looking for something interesting AND SAFE to do this Sunday, here are some Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* suggestions.
Take a look! Please stay safe!
-000-
Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols Trilogy
Tuesday, December 1st Thru Friday , December 4th
Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock”N” Roll, Hollywood, Sports & Randi Rahm
juliensauctions.com
There are more than two-thousand items are available in this all-star lineup of artifacts and memorabilia
Among the guitars, the late Eddie Van Halen’s stripe designed electric guitars; each has an estimated value of between 40-thousand and 80-thousand dollars. Take a look the Julien’s Auctions website for detailed catalogs and bidding information.
-0-
Groove in the Grove
Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace
Artists & Makers
Winter 2020
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
Sawdustartfestival.org
Take a look at the work of Laguna Beach artists at the annual Sawdust Art Festival. It’s now a socially distanced, outdoor market place open on weekends only featuring a limited number of artists each weekend due to the pandemic.
We can meet and shop all of the more than 100 currently participating artist on the sawdustfestival.org website, among them this weekend turquoise artist Greg Thorne.
The Sawdust Festival’s “Groove in the Grove” is open now through Sunday, December 20th. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are recommended because capacity is limited.
-0-
Happy Place
The Drive Thru
Westfield Century City
happyplace.me
Now this is a HAPPY PLACE! It’s is! It’s the HAPPY PLACE DRIVE THRU EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY SUBARU. Explore 18 unique exhibits from the safety of your own vehicle.
Take a look at the website for exhibition and ticket details.
-0-
Fisher-Price Virtual Toy Museum & Gift Shop
instagram.com/fisherprice.toymuseum
This is a first of its kind digital experience! The Fisher Price Virtual Toy Museum celebrates the brand’s 90th anniversary on Instagram. We can relive our favorite Fisher Price toys dating back to the 1930s.
And, as with every great museum, there’s a gift shop. The Fisher Price Virtual Toy Museum gift shop memories of the past and mementos of the present. Take a tour on instagram.com/fisherprice.toymuseum
-0-
So, let’s make this “ a holiday season of memories…” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-