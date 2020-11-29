Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” for Sunday, November 29th, 2020

It’s Sunday! If you’re looking for something interesting AND SAFE to do this Sunday, here are some Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* suggestions.

Take a look! Please stay safe!

-000-

Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols Trilogy

Tuesday, December 1st Thru Friday , December 4th

Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock”N” Roll, Hollywood, Sports & Randi Rahm

juliensauctions.com

There are more than two-thousand items are available in this all-star lineup of artifacts and memorabilia

Among the guitars, the late Eddie Van Halen’s stripe designed electric guitars; each has an estimated value of between 40-thousand and 80-thousand dollars. Take a look the Julien’s Auctions website for detailed catalogs and bidding information.

-0-

Groove in the Grove

Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace

Artists & Makers

Winter 2020

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Take a look at the work of Laguna Beach artists at the annual Sawdust Art Festival. It’s now a socially distanced, outdoor market place open on weekends only featuring a limited number of artists each weekend due to the pandemic.

We can meet and shop all of the more than 100 currently participating artist on the sawdustfestival.org website, among them this weekend turquoise artist Greg Thorne.

The Sawdust Festival’s “Groove in the Grove” is open now through Sunday, December 20th. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are recommended because capacity is limited.

-0-

Happy Place

The Drive Thru

Westfield Century City

happyplace.me

Now this is a HAPPY PLACE! It’s is! It’s the HAPPY PLACE DRIVE THRU EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY SUBARU. Explore 18 unique exhibits from the safety of your own vehicle.

Take a look at the website for exhibition and ticket details.

-0-

Fisher-Price Virtual Toy Museum & Gift Shop

instagram.com/fisherprice.toymuseum

This is a first of its kind digital experience! The Fisher Price Virtual Toy Museum celebrates the brand’s 90th anniversary on Instagram. We can relive our favorite Fisher Price toys dating back to the 1930s.

And, as with every great museum, there’s a gift shop. The Fisher Price Virtual Toy Museum gift shop memories of the past and mementos of the present. Take a tour on instagram.com/fisherprice.toymuseum

-0-

So, let’s make this “ a holiday season of memories…” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-