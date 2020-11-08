Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! for Sunday, November 8th, 2020

It’s Sunday! How about some art and culture despite this pandemic?! Oh yes! There are some entertaining activities happening and you can find some suggestions here on the Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal*Go!” list. Enjoy!

-000-

Silver Screen

An Online Exhibition

Morrison Hotel Gallery

Fine Art Music Photography

www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

Actress Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra. Entertainer Josephine Baker holding a large feather cape. Actor Jack Nicholson. And, actor Marlon Brando are among the iconic faces, photographs and photographers featured in the Morrison Hotel Gallery online exhibition SILVER SCREEN. The eye-popping collection is an photographic experience morrisonhotelgallery.com.

-0-

Sound/Stage

Kamasi Washington’s Original Score for “Becoming”

LA Phil

www.soundstage.laphil.com/kamasi-washington

Jazz Titan Kamasi Washington encourages us to support the arts and live music despite the current temporary pandemic which has closed music venues. We can enjoy Washington, these talented musicians, as well as a collection of concert films, interviews and more that are part of the new online experience known as SOUND/STAGE. To watch and listen go to the SOUND/STAGE website at laphil.com

-0-

PlayhouseLive: Streaming Now

A New Theatrical Experience

Bob Baker Marionette Theater : The Circus

playhouselive.org/programs/thecircus

The Pasadena Playhouse is changing with the times with its PlayhouseLive. The historic and classic Bob Baker Marionette Theater is among many shows we can experience online until we can safely return to the limelight of the playhouse.

The comprehensive schedule of PlayhouseLive events is available at pasadenaplayhouse.org website.

-0-

Groove in the Grove

Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace

Artists & Makers

Winter 2020

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Yes, that the reminder as well as a variety of hand sanitizers at the annual Sawdust Art Festival where changes have been made to accommodate current health concerns. The Laguna Beach art event is now a social distanced, outdoor market place open on weekends only featuring a limited number of artists on a rotating schedule each weekend due to the pandemic. However, we can meet and shop all of the more than 100 currently participating artist on the sawdustfestival.org website, among them glass blower Jason McQuaid.

The Sawdust Festival’s “Groove in the Grove” is open now through Sunday, December 20th. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are recommended because capacity is limited.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “safe culture and art” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-