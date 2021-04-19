Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” Sunday, April 11th, 2021

It’s Sunday! There is a lot to learn and a lot to experience despite the current pandemic. So, take a look at today’s report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Archives of Pioneer Commercial Diver Torrance Parker

L.A. Maritime Museum

San Pedro

310-548-7618

lamaritimemuseum.org

-0-

NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Flight

Mars Perseverance Rover

nasa.gov

-0-

April is National Volunteer Month

The Salvation Army

Doing the Most Good

centralusa.salvationarmy.org

-0-

Dine Under the Signs

Fundraising Raffle

Museum of Neon Art

760 563 6541

neonmona.org

-0-

April is Jazz Appreciation Month

Save the Catalina Jazz Club

Hollywood

323 466 2210

CatalinaJazzClub.com

-0-

Paul Revere Was Here: On the Trail of L.A.’s Legendary Architect Paul R. Williams

Los Angeles Conservancy

Virtual Tour Wednesdays, April 14th & April 28th @ 6pm

$30.00 for General Public

$25.00 for L.A. Conservancy & SoCal NOMA Members

laconservancy.org

-0-

Hull Preservation 2021

Battleship Iowa Museum

PacificBattleship.com/Donate

-0-

Charles Phoenix & the Wienermobile

10am to 1pm

Cole Hotel

Palm Springs

619 282 1818

Masked Meet and Greet & Book Signing

thecolehotel.com

-0-

National Pet Day

L.A. Animal Services

laanimalservices.com

Shelter Hope Pet Shop

shelterhopepetshop.org

Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles

la.bestfriends.org

-000-