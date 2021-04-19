Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” Sunday, April 11th, 2021

It’s Sunday! There is a lot to learn and a lot to experience despite the current pandemic. So, take a look at today’s report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you during the broadcast.
Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
Archives of Pioneer Commercial Diver Torrance Parker
L.A. Maritime Museum
San Pedro
310-548-7618
lamaritimemuseum.org
-0-
NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Flight
Mars Perseverance Rover
nasa.gov
-0-
April is National Volunteer Month
The Salvation Army
Doing the Most Good
-0-
Dine Under the Signs
Fundraising Raffle
Museum of Neon Art
-0-
April is Jazz Appreciation Month
Save the Catalina Jazz Club
Hollywood
-0-
Paul Revere Was Here: On the Trail of L.A.’s Legendary Architect Paul R. Williams
Los Angeles Conservancy
Virtual Tour Wednesdays, April 14th & April 28th @ 6pm
$30.00 for General Public
$25.00 for L.A. Conservancy & SoCal NOMA Members
-0-
Hull Preservation 2021
Battleship Iowa Museum
-0-
Charles Phoenix & the Wienermobile
10am to 1pm
Cole Hotel
Palm Springs
619 282 1818
Masked Meet and Greet & Book Signing
thecolehotel.com
-0-
National Pet Day
L.A. Animal Services
Shelter Hope Pet Shop
Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles
la.bestfriends.org
-000-