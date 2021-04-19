Sunday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go!, Sunday, April 18th, 2021

It’s Sunday! There many events we can enjoy virtually as well as in-person. Here are some Sunday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go!” suggestions.

Please stay safe!

-000-

2021 Virtual Edition

A Full Week of Online Fun!

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

event.latimes.com

The Springtime Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a virtual affair now through Friday, April 23rd due to the pandemic. There is something for everyone including children. The complete calendar of authors is available at event.latimes.com.

-0-

Free!

Breaking the Oscars Ceiling

Virtual Program

Whoopie Goldberg

Sophia Loren

Marlee Matlin

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Academy Museum of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Thursday, April 22nd @ 7pm

Academymuseum.org

Fashion Designer Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures trustee hosts BREAKING THE OSCARS CEILING, a conversation with actresses Whoopie Goldberg, Marlee Maitlin, Sophia Loren & songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie, women who achieved significant and historic Oscars milestones. Virtual program is moderated by Academy Museum chief artistic and programming officer Jacqueline Stewart.

Make your reserve now for the Thursday, April 22nd, 7pm event at academymuseum.org.

-0-

Coloring Illustrations from Ruth E. Carter

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Los Angeles

www.academymuseum.org

Academy Award winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who made Hollywood history as the first Black costume designer to win as Oscar for her work on the movie BLACK PANTHER, has partnered with the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, to produce this COLORING ILLUSTRATIONS FROM RUTH E. CARTER. Creations will be shared on media.

Take a look at the eight Ruth E. Carter illustrations and learn about the gifted and award winning costume designer as www.academymuseum.org

-0-

Free!

Nikita Gale: Private Dancer

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

Covid-19 Precautions Required.

caamuseum.org

At the California African American Museum, visual artist Nikita Gale celebrates the artistry of Grammy winner Tina Turner with her exhibition entitled PRIVATE DANCER.

This is Ms. Gale’s first solo museum exhibition. You can experience this for free at the California African American Museum as long as you acknowledge the Covid-19 precautions.

-0-

My Relic

She Loves Collective

117 North Artsakh Avenue

Glendale

Shelovescollective.com

Armenian female artists of the She Loves Collective invite the public to view three pop-up exhibits in Glendale. The MY RELIC collection is a contemporary view of Armenian culture; the trials and tribulations of the Armenian people and their ability to survive and thrive despite adversity. Learn more about the collection, the artists, and visiting hours at shelovescollective.com.

-0-

Free Admission!

In-Person Fair Foodie Fest @ Toyota Arena

Noon to 10pm

4000 East Ontario Center Parkway

Lot F

Ontario

Covid-19 Precautions Required.

www.fairfoodiefest.com

This is the In-Person Fair Foodie Fest at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Described as a “safe in-person fair foodie fest experience”, there are carnival rides, a farmers market and of course, tasty fair food. Admission is free! To find out what’s on the menu — Hmmm, I love the giant turkey legs — and to get your tickets, go to the www.fairfoodiefest.com

So, let’s make this a “let’s eat” Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-