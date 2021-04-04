Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” Sunday, April 4th, 2021

It’s Sunday! It’s a BEAUTIFUL Spring Sunday! As the rules change during this pandemic for public events, there is more to see and do as long as we abide by the current Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

Here are some Sunday suggests. Watch today’s report and then scroll down this page for more events I did not have time to tell you about during the Sunday Weekend Morning News broadcasts.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Easter Sunrise at the Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, April 4th

www.laphil.com/about/watch-and-listen/introducing-soundstage

L.A. Philharmonic Conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic are joined by Gospel singers Mary Mary and Soprano Nadine Sierra for this Easter morning program live from the Hollywood Bowl. Free to watch.

Easter Brunch

Sunday, April 4th

The lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions means the vaccinated among us may feel comfortable getting back to brunching. Restaurants across the city are celebrating Easter with yummy breakfast-lunch mashups that are sure to please. Not ready for in-person dining? Get the goods to-go.:

Bourbon Steak is offering a three-course prix-fixe brunch for those who want to dine at the Glendale restaurant, either on the patio or indoors. Dishes include an array of savory and sweet dishes–including steak, of course. For those who prefer to dine at home, a special Easter roast package is available, with a choice of prime rib or lamb. michaelmina.net

Gasolina Cafe

Enjoy a Spanish-accented Easter brunch at Gasolina Cafe. A three-course menu includes gazpacho, an omelet (chorizo or spring vegetable), and a plate of “Spanish French toast” with berries. Sip on a mimosa-like drink made with cava and tangerine juice. gasolinacafe.com

Milo & Olive

Pick up everything you need to celebrate at Milo & Olive’s special Easter market. You’ll be able to shop pre-prepped Easter baskets, get special home goods from Heather Taylor Home, and stock up on seasonal treats including carrot cake and hot cross buns. miloandolive.com.

Vespertine & Destroyer

Vespertine is offering decadent brunch boxes to celebrate Easter, including luxurious takes on blueberry parfait and avocado toast, plus oven-roasted eggs with black truffle, raclette cheese, and caramelized onions. More casual offshoot Destroyer will offer Easter egg-esque croissant sandwiches in pastel colors, stuffed with sophisticated fruit fillings. vespertine.la and destroyer.la.

Du-Par’s Restaurant & Bakery

An L.A. classic, Du-Par’s Easter menu is available for take-out or dine-in from April 1 to 4. Dine on bourbon-glazed ham or salmon, asparagus, pie, and more. The full a la carte menu is also available. dupars.com.

1 Pico

Book a table in the elegant courtyard dining space of 1 Pico, the upscale restaurant at Shutters on the Beach, to enjoy a three-course set-menu Easter brunch. Dishes include Maine lobster Benedict, Wagyu beef filet with fried farm eggs, and more. shuttersonthebeach.com

AKASHA is offering Easter brunch takeout openings including quiche, brisket hash, and an array of house-baked pastries. Easter dinner options are also available, either a la carte or as a complete meal kit. They’ll also have plenty of artisan chocolates and locally made treats available to stuff your baskets. Check out their website for more. 310-845-1700, akasharestaurant.com.

Lanea

Santa Monica cocktail and taco spot Lanea is celebrating Easter with all-you-can-eat breakfast and brunch tacos for those who join for on-site dining. Select your fill of egg, meat, and vegetarian options and pair with a mimosa or margarita flight. Cocktails and food are also available for delivery or take-away, but the bottomless taco offer obviously doesn’t apply. gotolanea.com.

Beverly Hilton

There’s something for every-bunny on the Easter menu at the Beverly Hilton. The hotel’s restaurant has an array of shared plates, Benedicts, salads, sandwiches, and breakfast dishes. For on-site diners, a bottomless mimosa cart will make its way around the poolside patio. beverlyhilton.com.

Easter at Caruso

Sunday, April 4th

The Americana at Brand

889 Americana Way

Glendale

americanaatbrand.com

The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles

thegrovela.com

Palisades Village

15225 Palisades Village Lane

Pacific Palisades

palisadesvillageca.com

Three Caruso properties—the Americana at Brand, the Grove, and Palisades Village—are celebrating the start of spring with interactive activities and (of course) plenty of shopping. Special Easter-themed goings-on include an Instagram story Easter Egg Hunt, Spring inspired photo installations, and a chance to win a private dining.

Dine Under the Signs

Fundraising Raffle

Museum of Neon Art

760 563 6541

neonmona.org

Art lovers who have fantasized about having a museum gallery to themselves may make this dream a reality this spring through a special raffle fundraiser that supports MONA after a year of mandated closure, and gives one lucky couple or pod the opportunity to share quality time and a unique and inspiring experience. For as little as $5, MONA supporters can support the museum while putting their name in the hat for a chance at a night to remember.

Members of the same household, or two people from separate households who have been fully vaccinated will be able to “Dine Under the Signs” in MONA’s main gallery for up to an hour and a half. Happy couples or podmates will be provided access to the museum and a table set for them in the galleries. Masked participants will be greeted at a 6-foot distance by a staff member wearing a heavy duty facemask, and walked to their table where they can set up their picnic or bring in take-out. Visitors will be alone in the gallery and can elect to remove their masks. When time has elapsed the visitors will be alerted with a bell to put on their masks and they will be escorted out of the building.

MONA will provide a table, tablecloth, plates, utensils, cups, a bottle of wine, a portable speaker, and the bright neon glow of its historic signs and contemporary art. Visitors may bring their dinner and drinks of choice; deliverable meals may be ordered to the museum in advance. Guests will get the exclusive opportunity to view newly installed exhibitions that have not been shared with the public. The COVID closures have resulted in the loss of the majority of MONA’s income. This initiative will help support the livelihood of the museum.

Ticket cost:

1- $5

2- $9

5- $23

10- $40

A live drawing will be conducted on Thursday April 29th at 6:30pm. The lucky winner will get to choose the day and time that works best for them to have their private museum experience. The experience must happen by the end of May 2020. A maximum of 6 people can participate in this dining experience.

In order to qualify for the raffle donors must either:

call (760) 563-6541from 10:30am to 6:30pm Monday-Friday, ready with the amount of tickets they would like to buy and a card number;

or send in a check with raffle in the note section to MONA, at 216 S. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91204.

MONA wants to insure the safety of all participants and will ask for digital signatures confirming visitors are from the same household or they have received the vaccine in advance of their visit. If participants suspect they have been exposed to COVID or are not feeling well, they must reschedule their dinner.

For more information, check the Museum of Neon Art website: neonmona.org

For more information and to order your raffle tickets, go to the website neonmona.org.

April is Jazz Appreciation Month

Save the Catalina Jazz Club

Hollywood

323 466 2210

CatalinaJazzClub.com

April is Jazz Appreciation Month! Saxophonist, master musician, recording artist and independent record producer Ner De Leon is one of many important artist who have performed at L.A’s legendary Catalina Bar and Grill, now closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. A fundraiser is underway to save Catalina Jazz Club amid the Covid-19 closure.

Among the many talented musical stars on the Catalina Jazz Club fundraising team, Grammy Award winning vocalist Steve Tyrell.

To donate to the Save Catalina Jazz Club fundraiser and to keep an eye on Facebook concerts benefiting the Jazz club, take a look at the CatalinaJazzClub.com website.

Hull Preservation 2021

Battleship Iowa Museum

PacificBattleship.com/Donate

The Battleship Iowa Museum is among the many museums, closed for the past year, but now allowed to reopen under the latest Covid-19 rules and regulations. The Presidents, Gun and Engineering Tours are again available. While you’re visiting, you might notice the latest campaign to preserve the historic vessel. It’s the kick off of the Hull Preservation campaign according to Battleship Iowa President & CEO Jonathan Williams.

To make the Covid-19 health and safety required reservations to visit and to learn more about what you can do to help fundraising to preserve the Iowa’s historic hull, check the PacificBattleship.com.

Sunday Rides (Masks Required!)

10am to 3:30pm

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

www.theADM.org

This Sunday, April 4th, 2021 stop by the Automobile Driving Museum for the return of the Automobile Driving Museum’s Easter Sunday Rides.

Bring the family and take a ride in one of a vintage cars, driven by a personal and knowledgeable docent.

Reopened!

Long Beach Museum of Art

2300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

562 439 2119

lbma.org/visit

Reopened!

LBMA Downtown

356 East 3rd Street

Long Beach

562 317 7300

lbma.org/visit

The Long Beach Museum of Art and LBMA Downtown are OPEN! Following a year-long mandated closure, it is with great excitement they reopen the gallery doors and welcome the public back to experience art in-person, once again.

LBMA and LBMA Downtown are open by advance ticket only, including for LBMA members. Please read through the entirety of their updated protocols and safety measures prior to your visit.

Sunday, April 4th @ 5pm Central Time

Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment.

A Virtual Tribute

Watch via YouTube Live

National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel

4560 Mulberry

Memphis

civilrightsmuseum.org

Each year the Museum commemorates Dr. King’s tragic death on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in 1968. This year, we’re presenting a virtual commemoration on April 4, including some of the most moving speeches and performances in tribute to Dr. King. The broadcast will culminate with the call for a global moment of silence and reflection at 6:01pm, the time Dr. King was shot. This year’s event will feature A Conversation with Rev. James Lawson, a key King ally and stalwart of nonviolent philosophy who trained a number of activists on civil disobedience.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Bernard L. Richardson, the Dean of the historic Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel and the executive officer for religious affairs at Howard University.

A special interpretation of Gwendolyn Brooks’ poem “Martin Luther King, Jr.” will be performed by the museum’s tour guides.

Musical performances by vocalists Karen Brown and Chris Barnes, directed by Garry Goin, are slated during the commemoration and concludes with “Precious Lord,” Dr. King’s favorite gospel hymn, rendered by the vocal ensemble Adajyo. Visit the museum’s website for more details. Registration to watch the virtual commemoration is highly recommended. Moderated comments can also be shared during the livestream on April 4.

It’s Easter Sunday! Please Stay Safe!