Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” Sunday, December 13th, 2020

It’s Sunday! It’s the Hanukkah Season! It’s the Christmas Season! There are many opportunities to celebrate SAFELY despite this pandemic. Here’s are some Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” suggestions. Take a look!

-000-

Hanukkah Celebration

Festival of Lights International Live Virtual Gala & Silent Auction

5pm

Register @ standwithus.com

Gene Simmons of the rock ban KISS is among the special guests at tonight’s Festival of Lights International Live Virtual Gala and Silent Auction. To register to participate in this fundraising event to fight anti-semitism this Hanukkah season as well as all year round, register at the standwithus.com website.

-0-

Hanukkah Week

Nights of Online Activities

Now Thru December 17th @ 5pm

Hosted by Shalom Institute Malibu

shalominstitute.com/hanukkah-week

In observance of Hanukkah, the Shalom Institute of Malibu has produced a week of live streamed Hanukkah activities to be enjoyed at home. To see the schedule of nightly free via Facebook Live activities, explore the website.

-0-

Holiday on Strings

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

PlayhouseLive

Tickets Are $14.99

Playhouselive.org

Hmmm! This is a holiday tradition the “Holiday on Strings” Show produced by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, we can enjoy this December tradition thanks to PlayhouseLive, a tradition we currently have to experience virtually.

To support the continuation of theater entertainment during this pandemic, we can purchase tickets for “Holiday on Strings” and donate to Pasadena Playhouse website.

-0-

Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Spectacular

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

Tickets Are $75.00 Per Car

626 358 1100

Santasspeedway.com

Now, this is what NORMALLY goes on throughout the year at Irwindale Speedway.

Well, the speedway has been transformed into this!!! Whoa! It’s now Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru.

For $59.00 per car we can celebrate the season safely from our vehicle to see the magical and impressive display of holiday lights as well as the recording setting 110 foot Christmas Tree of Lights — now through January 10th of 2021. Tickets for this magical event must be purchased in advance, online.

So, let’s make this a “Holly Jolly ” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-