Sunday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go! Sunday, January 31st, 2020

It’s a great weekend to learn about chocolate and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL” Go! list.

Take a look. Enjoy!

-000-

Bowers Museum First Annual Chocolate Week

Virtual Chocolate Programs:

*Lectures

*Cacao Ceremonies

*At Home Tastings

bowers.org

Mmmm! Chocolate! The Bower’s Museum celebrates its first annual Chocolate Week. We’ll virtually learn, see, and taste chocolate from local and world renowned chocolate experts. The tasty chocolate schedule and ticket information are available at bowers.org

-0-

Rose Care & Pruning with Steve Gerischer

Zoom @ 10am

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

$10.00 for Non Members

Free for Members

www.arboretum.org

Roses! The colors, the fragrance, fabulous! Learn what it takes to grow and care for roses from award winning landscape designer and teacher Steve Gerischer. He’s available this morning on Zoom courtesy the Los Angeles Arboretum. Register at www.arboretum.org. The session is free for members. Ten-dollars for non-members.

-0-

Musicares Charity Relief Auction

Live & Online Auction

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

juliensauctions.com

The global music phenomenon BTS. We have an opportunity to own the pastel colored ensembles worn in this music video “Dynamite.” Or, we can own a painting created by award winning Rapper Snoop Dogg.

This signed Snoop Dogg canvas creation and other celebrity entertainment items are available at this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions. Proceeds benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity providing aid to music industry people devastated by Covid-19. Auction information is available at juliensauctions.com.

-0-

Charles Phoenix: Addicted to Americana

Saturday, January 30th @ 6pm

A Live Stream Event

Tickets $25.00

charlesphoenix.com

He is the Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, who brings us JOYRIDE, a celebration of mid-twentieth century modern automotive style. Also, Phoenix brings us his celebration of mid-twentieth century American life style with “Addiction to Americana.” The pandemic transforms his in-person slide-show experience into a live anywhere in the world slide-show experience via YouTubeLive today at 6pm.

I know! Find ticket information for the two-hour extravaganza at charlesphoenix.com.

So, let’s make this a “vintage life and style celebration” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-