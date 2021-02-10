Sunday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go! Sunday, January 31st, 2020

It’s a great weekend to learn about chocolate and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL” Go! list.
Take a look. Enjoy!
-000-
Bowers Museum First Annual Chocolate Week
Virtual Chocolate Programs:
*Lectures
*Cacao Ceremonies
*At Home Tastings
bowers.org
Mmmm! Chocolate! The Bower’s Museum celebrates its first annual Chocolate Week. We’ll virtually learn, see, and taste chocolate from local and world renowned chocolate experts. The tasty chocolate schedule and ticket information are available at bowers.org
-0-
Rose Care & Pruning with Steve Gerischer
Zoom @ 10am
Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden
$10.00 for Non Members
Free for Members
Roses! The colors, the fragrance, fabulous! Learn what it takes to grow and care for roses from award winning landscape designer and teacher Steve Gerischer. He’s available this morning on Zoom courtesy the Los Angeles Arboretum. Register at www.arboretum.org. The session is free for members. Ten-dollars for non-members.
-0-
Musicares Charity Relief Auction
Live & Online Auction
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills
310 836 1818
juliensauctions.com
The global music phenomenon BTS. We have an opportunity to own the pastel colored ensembles worn in this music video “Dynamite.” Or, we can own a painting created by award winning Rapper Snoop Dogg.
This signed Snoop Dogg canvas creation and other celebrity entertainment items are available at this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions. Proceeds benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity providing aid to music industry people devastated by Covid-19. Auction information is available at juliensauctions.com.
-0-
Charles Phoenix: Addicted to Americana
Saturday, January 30th @ 6pm
A Live Stream Event
Tickets $25.00
charlesphoenix.com
He is the Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, who brings us JOYRIDE, a celebration of mid-twentieth century modern automotive style. Also, Phoenix brings us his celebration of mid-twentieth century American life style with “Addiction to Americana.” The pandemic transforms his in-person slide-show experience into a live anywhere in the world slide-show experience via YouTubeLive today at 6pm.
I know! Find ticket information for the two-hour extravaganza at charlesphoenix.com.
So, let’s make this a “vintage life and style celebration” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-