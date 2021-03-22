Sunday “Gayle on the – NEW NORMAL – Go!”, Sunday, March 21st, 2021

It’s the first weekend of Spring! We can celebrate at several venues now open — with Covid-19 restrictions!

Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!!!

-000-

Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic

Treasures in Gold & Jade

Test of Medal: Charles J. Shaw

Miao: Masters of Silver

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Among them the museums including the Bowers Museum. Guests can explore INSIDE THE WALT DISNEY ARCHIVES, TREASURES IN GOLD AND JADE, TEST OF MEDAL: CHARLES J. SHAW AND THE MONTFORD POINT MARINES, MIAO – MASTERS OF SILVER and more in accordance with the new health and safety precautions – including advance ticket reservations — masks and social distancing. Details are available at bowers.org.

-0-

Capturing Beauty: The Artwork and Photography of John Simmons

CASA 0101

2102 East First Street

Los Angeles

323 263 7684

casa0101.org

“Capturing Beauty” the work of Emmy Award winning photographer and artist John Simmons is on display at CASA 0101 in Los Angeles. The photos and artwork features notable life moments and figures of the civil rights movement. Among them Shirley Chisholm, the first African American women elected to Congress in 1968.

“Capturing Beauty” is on display at The Jean Deleage Art Gallery at CASA 0101 now through Saturday, June 5th.

-0-

The Hangars Reopen

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

www.planesoffame.org

We can, again, see the beauty of aviation history at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. We can again explore the aircraft hangars as well as the ten acre outdoor experience as long as guests follow Covid-19 safety protocols which include wearing masks and social distancing.

Details are available at www.planesoffame.org.

-0-

Botanical Gardens

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

1 626 405 2100

huntington.org

Spring has sprung at The Huntington Gardens in San Marino. The outdoor venues are currently open in accordance with Covid-19 safety precautions. Select Huntington galleries will reopen Saturday, April 17th.

Plan your visit at the huntington.org website.

-0-

Flower Fields

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

760 431 0352

www.theflowerfields.com

The world famous Spring experience is back at Flower Fields in Carlsbad. The new rules for visiting include online advanced ticket reservation, mask requirements and social distancing.

Ticket as well as flower buying information is at the flowerfields.com website.

So, let’s make a “celebrate Spring” Sunday.

-000-