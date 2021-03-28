Sunday “Gayle on the *NEW NORMAL* GO!, Sunday, March 28th, 2021

It’s SUNDAY! Spring is in the air and so are new Covid-19 health and safety rules, making it possible to experience many places that have been closed for more than a year.

Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!!!

-000-

An Interactive At Home Experience

Theodore Payne Foundation Native Plant Garden Tour

Friday, April 16th thru Sunday, April 18th

Nativeplantgardentour.org

he Theodore Payne Nursery in Sun Valley, famous for its’ California native wildflowers and plants, shows is how to landscape with native plants at its annual Native Plant Garden Tour. The virtual experience features stunning garden footage, landscape designer and homeowner interviews, expert panel discussions, live music, photo contests, as well as native plant beer tasting.

We can register now for the April 16th through April 18th event at nativeplantgardentour.org.

-0-

Flower Fields

Carlsbad

Reservations Required

www.theflowerfields.com

Another Spring season favorite, the world famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad. The new rules for visiting include online advanced ticket reservation, mask requirements and social distancing.

Ticket as well as flower buying information is at the flowerfields.com website.

-0-

Signs of Spring

Descanso Gardens

La Canada Flintridge

Reservations Required

descansogardens.org

Spring is definitely happening in La Canada Flintridge at Descanso Gardens. The tulips are bloom. Every color and variety of tulip you can image are on display. To see this carpet of color as well as the other March blooms including camellias, irises, lilacs daffodils, cherry trees, and more, we must follow Covid-19 health and safety regulations required reservations for admissions. We can register at the descansogardens.org website.

-0-

California African American Museum Reopens!

Exposition Park

Reservations Are Required

California African American Museum

Caamuseum.org

Museums are reopening this weekend, among them California African American Museum, where we can see the exhibition “Neither Fish, Flesh, nor Fowl”, the first Los Angeles solo museum show for Los Angeles based artist Sula Bermudez-Silverman, who created doll houses using…SUGAR!

Covid-19 health and safety regulations required reservations for admissions to see this and more at the California African American Museum. Check in before you go at caamuseum.org.

-0-

Petersen Automotive Museum Reopens!

Mid-Wilshire District

Reservations Required

Petersen.org

And, the world famous Petersen Automotive Museum reopens with this 30 vehicle exhibition of SUPER CARS: A CENTURY OF SPECTACLE AND SPEED. One of the stars of the show, the 1913 Mercer Raceabout. To see the Mercer and the other 29 Super Cars, plus the Petersen’s other exhibitions closed for nearly a year, make your

Covid-19 health and safety regulations required reservations at the petersen.org.

-0-

Debbie Allen Dance Academy

2021 Virtual Summer Intensive

Ages 8 & Older

debbieallendanceacademy.com

35-years ago, Janet Jackson’s CONTROL album was a Billboard record chart hit!

Actress, dancer, producer, director, and choreographer Debbie Allen celebrated the three decade music anniversary with her own Tick Tok performance. Well, excuse me! The 71-year old Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe winner proves if you “Use it – you won’t lose it!”

Despite the pandemic, the arts continue. So, the Debbie Allen Academy offers virtual dance classes, featuring everything from Jazz to Zumba to African to Flamenco to Tap and more! We might want to register now for Ms. Allen’s 2021 Virtual Summer Intensive for youngsters 8 and older as well as ballet on point classes featuring special guest teachers. Take a look at the long and detailed schedule of dance classes at the debbieallendanceacademy.com website.

So, let’s make this a ”shake your groove thing like Debbie Allen” Sunday!

-000-