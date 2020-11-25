Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! / Sunday, November 22nd, 2020

It’s Sunday! Despite our current pandemic, there is plenty to see and do thanks to the many organizations and people working hard to try to help keep going during this challenging time.

Night of Gratitude & Song

Tonight @ 6pm

Livestream Thanking Project Angel Food Front Line Workers, Volunteers, Donor, & Sponsors

support.angelfood.org

That’s singer, songwriter & actor Adam Lambert of “American Idol” fame performing “Feel Something.” He will perform this and have a special message tonight at 6pm during the Project Angel Food “Night of Gratitude & Song.” The free live virtual event is a thank you gift to all the front line workers, volunteers, donors and sponsors who have worked tirelessly to keep Project Angel Food’s doors open during the challenges of the pandemic.

Go to the website to make a free reservation for this event and to learn about the other talented stars participating in this special holiday event.

Angel Auction 2020

Benefiting Project Angel Food

Ends Tonight @ 7:30pm

e.givesmart.com

angelfood.org

Ohhh! John Kelly Chocolates! A Katy Perry Signed guitar! A Barbados vacation! A KTLA swag bag and more! All are available at the Angel Auction 2020, which is a virtual auction this year because of the pandemic.

The deadline to do some holiday shopping and to make your auction selection is tonight at 7:30pm.

National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

L.A. Animal Services

laanimalservices.com/adopt

Bring home a senior pet from L.A. Animal Services to celebrate November as Adopt a Senior Pet Month! A senior pet usually has already lived in a home, they are calmer and require less supervision than puppies and kittens!

If you are a senior, L.A. Animal Services offers the Senior for Seniors program, which matches senior companion animals (seven years and older) with senior adults (62 years and older). Senior adopters receive 50 percent off the adoption fee.

Pets adopted from LA Animal Services already come microchipped, vaccinated as well as being spayed or neutered. See the older and wiser cutie pies looking for a forever home at laanimalservices.com/adopt website.

Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees

All Locations Opens or Order Online

1-844-454-6453

mrjingleschristmastrees.com

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!” Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths, Christmas garland and more are available at all of the Mr. Jingles Christmas Tree 10 locations from Los Angeles to Colorado. We can socially distanced shop, order online, schedule a delivery, have the Mr. Jingles team handle drop-off, installation and tree removal.

Take at the variety of tree types at mrjingleschristmastrees.com

Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience

Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway

Valencia

sixflags.com

For the first time ever, Six Flags Magic Mountain has a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring millions of dazzling lights, festive holiday themes, and seasonal music favorites in a one-of-a-kind nighttime event for the entire family.

While the park’s iconic roller coasters will have to wait for a while, this unique holiday experience taking us thru the 125-acre park offers all ages an exciting and fun way to celebrate the spirit of the season from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

Advance ticket reservations are required! Details are available at the website. sixflags.com/magicmountain

N ASA SpaceX Crew-1 Mission

Astronauts Arrive at Space Station

nasa.gov/feature

The impressive launch of the NASA SpaceX Crew-1 happened Sunday night. The four astronauts have docked and are now aboard the International Space Station

The NASA SpaceX Crew-1 team now begins a six month science and maintenance mission aboard the International

Space Station, which is essentially an orbiting laboratory.

We can watch the progress of what is described as the longest human space mission launched from the United States on the nasa.gov/nasalive website.

NASA at Home

Let NASA Bring the Universe to You

www.nasa.gov

While we’re spending more time at home, “let NASA bring the universe to you! NASA AT HOME. NASA’s new Internet and social media access teaches us the agency’s discoveries, research, and exploration from around the world and across the universe all from the comfort of your home. Check it out at nasa.gov

Animals for Armed Forces

Adoption Fees Waived for Military

( Adopters Must Meet spcaLA Requirements )

Now thru the end of November

spcaLA.com/adopt

Time is running out for veterans to adopt a pet for NO FEE at spcaLA now through the end of November thanks to the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation. See the cutie pies looking for a forever home at the spcaLA.com/adopt website and then fill out the application.

Theodore Payne Foundation Fall Plant Sale

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley

1 818 768 1802

theodorepayne.org

The annual Theodore Payne Fall Plant Sale is underway at the foundation’s headquarters in Sun Valley. There are colorful and fragrant California Native Plants as well as cacti and succulents.

Shopping at the Fall Plant Sale is a little different this year due to the pandemic. Reservations are required as well as masks and social distancing. Details are available at theodorepayne.org

Tomatomania Fall Garden Seed Sale & Tips

Spinach, Radish, Beets, & More!

Tomatomania.com

Fall garden includes planting time for Arugula, Broccoli, Cabbage and more.

Scott Daigre, farmer, chef and author, famous for his Tomatomania book and Tomatomania events, says it time to plants the seeds that will result in a wonderful Winter and Spring Harvest.

We can get Scott’s guidance at tomatomania.com

Virtual Museum : Stories and Photos from Orange County Veterans

Heroes Hall

ocfair.com

See the photos and learn the stories of Orange County veterans at the Heroes Hall Virtual Museum in Costa Mesa. Represented in the virtual tours veterans of World War Two, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War Era and the Iraq War, among them U.S. Marine Elliot McKenzie.

November Drive-In Screenings

Taxi Driver (1976)

Tonight @ 7:30p.m.

Hollywood American Legion Theater

Post 43

2035 North Highland Avenue

Los Angeles

hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Academy Award winning actor Robert De Niro stars in the 1976 psychological thriller “Taxi Driver” directed by Academy Award winning director Martin Scorese. ” The movie masterpiece is playing tonight, Sunday at 7:30pm at the American Legion Theater Drive-in outside the historic American Legion Hollywood Post 43 in Hollywood.

The drive-in has a capacity of 30 vehicles, providing a safe social distanced outdoor movie-going experience at the foot of the Hollywood hills. Your ticket price supports the historic American Legion Hollywood Post 43 and includes unlimited popcorn, soda, and candy for each passenger.

For ticket prices and list of more screenings check the website : hollywoodlegiontheater.com

