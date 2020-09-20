Sunday “Gayle on the *NEW NORMAL* Go!” Sunday, September 20th, 2020

It’s Sunday! There is no lack of interesting and timely events despite the challenges of 2020! Take a look! You might find something to help yourself as well as help someone else.

2020 U.S. Census

Questionnaire Deadline – Wednesday, September 30th

Lapl.org/Census

Online: 2020census.gov

By Phone: 1-844 330 2020

Or, Mail it!

The deadline for completing the 2020 U.S. Census is the end of this month! You can fill out the questionnaire that’s been mailed to you and mail it. You can complete the questionnaire on line. You can call the U.S. Census office. If you need some help, you can contact the Los Angeles Public Library.

The Los Angeles Public Library’s clear, concise census information, including the census questionnaire that you can complete online is available at lapl.org/census.

Again, the deadline is the end of this month!

LAFD Strong T-Shirts

Fundraiser for Tools & Equipment

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

#lafdstrong

supportlafd.org

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation asks us to be LAFD STRONG. The foundation says the sale of these t-shirts will help cover the costs of replacing worn out equipment due to the current rash of wild fires

LAFD Strong T-shirts are available at the supportlafd.org website.

Upcoming Blood Drives at the Nixon Library

American Red Cross

Tuesday, September 22nd

11am – 4pm

Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda

www.nixonlibrary.gov

We can support the American Red Cross blood drive. Register now for the next scheduled event at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda. Blood donations are conducted following strict anti-Covid-19 regulations. For information about donation requirements review the nixonfoundation.org website.

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

Now Open as an Outdoor Market

Weekends Only Now Through Monday, October 26th

Sawdustartfestival.org

Yeah! The annual Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is open! It was delayed due to the Covid-19 shutdowns and quarantines.

The festival is open, but there’s a difference. It’s a weekend only event and there are Centers for Disease Control rules and regulations including wearing a face covering.

To see the list of participating artists, please take a look at the website: sawdustartfestival.org

Monday, September 21st

Virtual Program

Noon – 1pm

The Ebell of Los Angeles Speaker Series

Virtual Program

Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era

Dr. Alison Rose Jefferson

ebellofla.com/event/speaker-series-meet-alison-rose-jefferson/

Historian and Author Alison Rose Jefferson shares her research on early African American Leisure Sites and the implications today.

Segregation existed right here at our most scenic recreational sites, from beaches to mountains. Dr. Jefferson’s fresh approach examines these public places holding a central place in the long freedom rights struggle. By reconstructing the stories of the African American experience left out of, or marginalized, in the telling of American history, they become a useful tool in the struggle for social justice. Alison will give an overview of her book, Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era, which includes case studies and interpretations.

September is Coastal Cleanup Month

Individual Clean Ups, Educational Panels, & Virtual Events

Heal the Bay

Healthebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth

Instead of inviting thousands to a single day of Heal the Bay’s annual Coastal Cleanup, thousands are invited to participate in a month long series of virtual clean up events.

By the way, this is the first effort of this scale to track the environmental impact of the improper disposal of single use of Covid-19 personal protective equipment countywide.

The complete schedule Coastal Cleanup Month events are listed on the healthebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth website.

Moorpark Pick Your Own

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com/pick-your-own

We can pick our own fruits and vegetables at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark. There are strict anti-Coronavirus rules and regulations including wearing a face covering and social distancing.

For more information, please take a look at the website.

OC Drive Thru Fair Food

Sunday, Noon-6 p.m.

ocfair.com/oc-fair/fair-food-drive-thru

Who’s hungry?? Get ready for a Fair Food Drive-Thru featuring different food vendors – Juicy’s Corn, Juicy’s Funnel Cakes, Fried A Fair, Cathy’s Cookies, Dippin’ Dots, Hawaiian Chicken Bowls including Turkey Legs, Hot Dog on a Stick and more!

Details:

Please stay in your car; no walkups allowed

Please wear a mask

Vendor staff will come to your car and take your order

Have your order & payment ready (credit card preferred)

We’re sorry, but you’ll have to take your food to go – there will be no parking available on the fairgrounds

The NEW NORMAL at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Outdoor Areas Open

Aquarium Safety Guidelines

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

www.aquariumofpacific.org

All of the outdoor areas at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach are open! Example? We can have a Penguin Encounter with the aquarium’s Magellanic Penguins. An aquarium staffer accompanies small, four person groups to teach them about these adorable flightless birds. And, in addition to visiting the outdoor area of the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat, the aquarium makes it possible for us to order special Cameo greetings!

For more information about this and how to tour the aquarium’s outdoor areas, according to strict Centers for Disease Control guidelines, take a look at the aquariumofpacific.org webpage.

Captain Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Drive

Dana Point

1 949 763 4488

dolphinsafari.com

We can get some socially distanced fresh air and fun aboard the dolphin and whale watching tours that had been temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Captain Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari provides super safe, small group safari’s in accordance with California Public Health Department guidelines including face coverings.

The specific details are on the dolphinsafari.com website.

Harbor Breeze Cruises Whale Watching

The NEW NORMAL at Harbor Breeze Cruises

Centers for Disease Control Covid-19 Protocols

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

The same is true for the whale watching cruises available at Harbor Breeze Cruises that depart from Long Beach and San Pedro.

The number of guests is limited, small family groups are encouraged and face coverings are required. Details about the NEW NORMAL whale watching requirements are on the Harbor Breeze 2seewhales.com webpage.

Sunday, September 20th

California Surfing Day

Visitcalifornia.com

Make the most of the day by planning a trip to one of these iconic surfing towns, listed south to north, which offer cool things to do in the days around California Surfing Day and beyond.

La Jolla: Take a weekend clinic

Get some skills by booking a two- to five-day surfing clinic with Surf Diva, a San Diego–based surf school that caters to (but is not limited to) female surfers, offering plenty of women-only classes and clinics. The weekend or five-day clinics, many of which are co-ed, include use of a board and rash guard.

Newport Beach: Watch local experts

Go to the area between 54th or 56th streets on Sept. 22–23, 2018 to watch skilled shredders at the City of Newport Beach Surf Championships. The competition may feature recreational amateur divisions, but around here—the home of the legendary body-surfing spot The Wedge—that’s still serious stuff.

Huntington Beach: Let the surfers entertain you

The Orange County town dubbed Surf City USA will celebrate California Surfing Day with an event called Stop, Drop, and Surf, where the local high school surf teams will be catching waves, along with junior high teams, kids and the local pros. Stick around for the weekend: The Surfin’ Sundays music series has two more dates for the “summer”—Sept. 23 and Oct. 7—when you can hear live music at Huntington Beach Pier, with views of surfers in the background. It’s held right outside the International Surfing Museum, which is currently showing a cross-sport exhibit called Surf 2 Skate.

Malibu: Enjoy a classic surfer lunch

Any day is a good day to salute one of the few World Surfing Reserves on the planet (Santa Cruz is one too): Plus Malibu’s Surfrider Beach is a pop-culture landmark; this is where a real-life teen girl traded peanut butter sandwiches for lessons and became known as Gidget. Celebrate with the famed Ahi Tuna burger from Malibu Seafood. To conduct a proper investigation, sample classic beach burgers in other surf towns too.

Santa Barbara: Surf with a legend

For a VIP surfing experience, book the Surf with a Legend package at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, which includes a customized surfing outing with three-time World Champion Tom Curren (based on his availability, and at surf breaks like Sandspit or Rincon), followed by a gourmet picnic lunch. While you’re in Santa Barbara, feast on a Rincon Burger and check out the vintage surfboards on display at Endless Summer Bar Café in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Pismo Beach: Watch some great competitions

This Central Coast beach town is well known for its dunes (and dune buggies) but also has serous surfer street cred. The weekend after California Surfing Day it will host the F.G.R.’s Still Frothy Surf Festival (Sept. 21–23), which includes pro-am competitions and the region’s only Tow-At (jet-ski assisted) Air Show, which kicks off Friday with live music at Cool Cat Restaurant. Or, make plans to come next month for the World Surf League Pismo Beach Open on October 11–14.

Big Sur: Take a guided road trip

Book Vintage Surfari Wagons’ California Coast group caravan tour (Oct. 15–22)—where you drive a well-stocked VW bus in a convoy. You’ll start in Orange County and head up Highway 1 to Big Sur, with stops at surfing hot spots like Carpinteria State Beach and Santa Barbara’s Rincon State Beach. Outside of catching waves, the trip includes detours for vineyards and a farm-to-table feast. Check out these other unique, surf-themed vacations too.

Carmel-by-the-Sea: Watch an epic sunset

Monterey County has a wide range of great surf spots—like Asilomar Beach, the expert-level Marina State Beach, and Carmel Beach, known as one of the area’s best places to catch the sunset. Fuel your own happy hour with local wine from nearby Carmel-by-the-Sea winery and tasting room Carraccioli Cellars.

Santa Cruz: Treat yourself to new gear

Jack O’Neill was the surfing legend who developed the wetsuit, and you can see one of his originals at the Capitola surf shop that bears his name. Browse the contemporary versions here or at the other two Santa Cruz area stores, including one near the Santa Cruz Boardwalk—or pick up great gear at classic surf shops all along the California coastline.

Summer of Porsche

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

This is the last weekend to explore the SUMMER OF PORSCHE exhibit at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana. Of course, there are historic Porsches on display

The SUMMER OF PORSCHE exhibition closes Monday. For specific Covid-19 visiting rules, check the lyonairmuseum.org website.

