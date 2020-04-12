Sunday “Gayle on the — STAY AT HOME — Go!” for Sunday, April 12, 2020

It’s a SUNDAY! Yes, even though we have to STAY-AT-HOME, there is plenty to do and plenty to learn ONLINE! Here are some “GAYLE ON THE — STAY-AT-HOME — GO!” suggestions.

Enjoy!

-000-

We can “STAY AT HOME!” And discover some of the most iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning more than 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States. Gayle Anderson says we can “STAY AT HOME” and explore the treasures in THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The tours don’t appeal just to car fans. It’s an educational opportunity to learn about history, politics, and culture.

For tour schedules and tour themes, please check the website. Details are on the website: petersen.org/vault

Live Streamed!

The Vault Presented by Hagerty

60,000 Square Feet, More than 250 Cars

Petersen Automotive Museum

For Dates & Themes: Petersen.org/vault

-0-

We can also “stay-at-home” and tour the prize winning four wheel masterpieces at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard.

We can see some of the 140 vehicles, art and artifacts from the couch! All you have to do is follow the Mullin Museum on its Instagram feed.

Live Streamed on Instagram @mullinmuseum

Tuesdays @ 10am

Mullin Automotive Museum

Compete Prepared with Questions for Chat Feed

-0-

Let’s learn some history! Take a virtual of the Reagan Presidential Library with award winning actor, director, producer, musician, and philanthropist Gary Sinise (Gary Sinise Foundation: www.garysinisefoundation.org).

Due to the announcement of the National Archives and Records Administration made Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is closed to the public as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With public safety in mind, the Reagan Foundation will continue to reassess the situation and will work to re-open its facilities as soon as possible. The closing of the Reagan Museum includes the cancellation of any events scheduled at the Reagan Library.

All of their online operations are still open. Looking for a perfect gift? Shop the online museum store. Looking to make a difference and support the programming at the Reagan Foundation? Donations are always welcome and appreciated. The foundation does not receive federal funding.

Virtual Tour of the Reagan Library (Pre-Renovation) with Host Gary Sinise

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum/visitor-information/museum-closed-c19

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ry_kId1jOY#action=share

-0-

“Stay at Home” and explore the Aquarium of the Pacific from your couch! The aquarium has an online academy to bring its educational programming as well as fun and entertaining activities to the public during the current closure. Also, there are the aquarium’s live experiences. For example, we can swim with sharks from a safe distance as we watch them on the aquarium’s live cam. We can learn about the Tropical Reef Habitat, considered one of the most beautiful dive sites in the world. And, drift with the West Coast Sea Nettles in the aquarium’s Northern Pacific Gallery.

The aquarium on-demand videos and activities are for all ages. Check the aquarium’s website daily for new content and live up dates. ​

Aquarium Live! The Aquarium’s Online Academy

Aquarium of the Pacific

www.aquariumofpacific.org

-0-

Making pancakes is a science! That’s right! It’s one of the many “Stuck at Home” science activities offered by the California Science Center. Also, we can learn how to make straw rockets.

Each science activity video has an activity guide so we can try the science project at home using simple household ingredients. To see the variety of California Science Center “STUCK AT HOME” science activities. Take a look at the comprehensive website.

Stuck-at-Home SCIENCE

Activities for Families Using Household Supplies

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science

-0-

So, “Stay at Home” and learn something new. Oh! Don’t forget to WASH YOUR HANDS! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.