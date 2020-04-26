Sunday “Gayle on the – Stay at Home – Go! for Sunday, April 26, 2020

It’s SUNDAY! Despite the Covid-19 quarantine, there are many experiences available to us –VIRTUALLY! Here are some Sunday “Gayle on the – STAY AT HOME – suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

“Experience Your Yosemite”

Yosemite National Park

www.nps.gov

“Virtual Yosemite” is described as a “groundbreaking interactive tour of one of America’s spectacular natural environments.

Adventure and wildlife photographer and author Scott Highton says he spent more than two years producing magnificent virtual experience which includes links to a variety of park resources. Also, the National Park Service features webcams for LIVE views of Yosemite.

To experience and to learn more about the virtual experience with Mother Nature, take a look at the website: www.nps.gov

-0-

Captain Dave’s Virtual Dolphin & Whale Watching

Wednesdays at 1:00pm PST

DolphinSafari.com

Since the Covid-19 quarantine has ended many activities including whale watching, the famous Captain Dave’s Whale Watching and Dolphin Safari is providing weekly virtual tours. Gayle Anderson reports today’s, Earth Day Virtual Dolphin and Whale Watching activities happens at 1pm. We’re invited to get our VITAMIN SEA and chat with Captain Dave live during his Sensorium Cetacean Safari. To participate, go to the website: dolphinsafari.com or their YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa53fMnMax27fsyKBP_ygSA/

Don’t forget to celebrate your virtual tour with an order of “Mrs. Captain Dave’s Triple Fudge Brownies!” To order yours, call 1-949-577-8403! Yum!

https://www.dolphinsafari.com/mrs-capt-daves-triple-fudge-brownies/

-0-

Stuck-at-Home SCIENCE

Activities for Families Using Household Supplies

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science

We can learn science and have some fun experimenting with one of the many “Stuck at Home” science activities offered by the California Science Center.

Each science activity video has an activity guide so we can try the science project at home using simple household ingredients. To see the variety of California Science Center “STUCK AT HOME” science activities.

We’re invited to follow the California Science Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and to tag our posts #StuckAtHomeScience to share photographs of completed homemade science projects.

For more “STUCK AT HOME SCIENCE” projects, take a look at the comprehensive California Science Center website:

californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science

-0-

Live Streamed!

The Vault Presented by Hagerty

60,000 Square Feet, More than 250 Cars

Petersen Automotive Museum

For Dates & Themes: Petersen.org/vault

We can “STAY AT HOME!” and discover some of the most iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning more than 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States. The automotive treasures are in THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

For tour schedules and tour themes, please check the website: petersen.org/vault

-0-

Live Streamed on Instagram @mullinmuseum

Tuesdays @ 10am

Mullin Automotive Museum

Compete Prepared with Questions for Chat Feed

We can also “STAY AT HOME” and tour the prize winning four wheel masterpieces at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard. We can see some of the 140 vehicles, art and artifacts from the couch! All you have to do is follow the Mullin Museum on its Instagram feed.

-0-

Inside the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum at Home

Use Your Mobile Device

guide.bowers.org

Experience “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” at Bowers Museum at Home. The brand new “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibition had just opened when the Covid-19 quarantine was imposed. So, Bowers Museum officials have created an online experience until the museum is allowed to reopen. the exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic celebrates The Walt Disney Company on the 50th anniversary of its archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public.

Guests are invited to explore The Walt Disney Archives learn about some of the more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.

Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic is curated by the Walt Disney Archives in conjunction with the Bowers Museum.

***Use Your Mobile Device and enter: guide.bowers.org!

-0-

“Wash Your Hands”

Downloadable Coloring Book

Artist Eric Junker

www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

“Wash Your Hands!” Local artist Eric Junker is famous for his murals, posters, and things. Now add this! A downloadable coloring book that reminds us to wash our hands in this age of Covid-19. He delivers the message in several languages. To get a free copy, go the his website: www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

-0-

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Audio Tour

Annenberg Space for Photography

Audio Tour

www.annenbergphotospace.org

Hear the voice of Vanity Fair’s Creative Development Editor David Friend giving us a complete audio tour of the exhibition “Vanity Fair : Hollywood Calling.”

Although the Annenberg Space for Photography is closed, we can still enjoy this current exhibition from the couch!

David Friend provides fascinating insight at how some of the publication’s most memorable photographs were made.

To hear more of Friend and to see which selected stories and images he discusses, go to the website: www.annenbergphotospace.org

-0-

Rosebud Parade

“Happiness is Homemade”

Tournament of Roses Hosts Rosebud Parade

Complete Guidelines: tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade

Send Video to: rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com

The Deadline is Monday, May 11th

It’s a 131-year old tradition. Building and decorating a Rose Parade Float for the Tournament of Roses Parade. For the first time ever, we’re invited to the first ever virtual parade, featuring our homemade floats:

Build your float. Anyone can help. Record a video of your float either moving or standing still. Talk about theme of your float. For complete guidelines and instructions go to the website: https://tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade/

E-mail a video of your float to: rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com by Monday, May 11. Tune in May 28th to see the virtual homemade Rose Parade on Facebook Live.

-0-

Aquarium of the Pacific Online Academy

www.aquariumofpacific.org/news/aquariumacademy

The Aquarium of the Pacific is pleased to offer an Online Academy to bring their educational programming as well as fun and entertaining activities to the public during the current closure.

Here you will find both on-demand videos and activities for all ages and a schedule of interactive live programs with our educators, from virtual classroom sessions to Pacific Pals puppets. This page will be updated regularly with new content and live dates as they become available.​

***STREAMING LIVE APRIL 27, 2020, 9:00 AM–9:30 AM***

-0-

Online Learning Resources

The Marine Mammal Center

www.marinemammalcenter.org/education/online-learning-resources

The Marine Mammal Center’s award winning educators are providing NEW online learning resources on a weekly basis intended to aid families and teachers in guiding youth of all ages to learn more about marine mammal health, science and conservation.

-0-

Virtual Real Estate Tours

Philip A. Coombes: Photography, Video, Aerials, 3D Imaging

(626)644-3227

Phil@GlobalimagingServices.com

We can learn more about Philip Coombes video style of stay at home, social distancing venues at website GlobalImagingServices.com

-0-

Virtual Tour of the Reagan Library (Pre-Renovation) with Host Gary Sinise

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum/visitor-information/museum-closed-c19

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ry_kId1jOY#action=share

Let’s learn some history! Take a virtual of the Reagan Presidential Library with award winning actor, director, producer, musician, and philanthropist Gary Sinise (Gary Sinise Foundation: www.garysinisefoundation.org).

Due to the announcement of the National Archives and Records Administration made Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is closed to the public as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With public safety in mind, the Reagan Foundation will continue to reassess the situation and will work to re-open its facilities as soon as possible. The closing of the Reagan Museum includes the cancellation of any events scheduled at the Reagan Library.

All of their online operations are still open. Looking for a perfect gift? Shop the online museum store. Looking to make a difference and support the programming at the Reagan Foundation? Donations are always welcome and appreciated. The foundation does not receive federal funding.

-000-