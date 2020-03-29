Breaking News
Watch live: Federal officials speak about U.S. response to COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday “Gayle on the –STAY AT HOME — Go! for Sunday, March

Gayle on the Go

by: , Reporter & Producer

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

 It’s Sunday! Although there are strict STAY AT HOME restrictions due to the Coronavirus, that does not mean we cannot enjoy the great outdoors and learn something new! Example? The annual Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour is a little different this year. Because of the Coronavirus restrictions, there are no in-person visits this year. The entire tour of more than 40 California Native Plant Gardens is online!  This unique Saturday, March 28th and Sunday, March 29th journey will take you through the Los Angeles region’s most beautiful and inspiring landscapes. You will learn about native plants, garden design, and wildlife habitat. Also, this is a chance to share with the community in this isolated time. The virtual garden tour will be open to all.

   The foundation is leaving the option to buy tickets on the tour’s Eventbrite page. It’s deeply grateful for those who can help support this community effort. If you have already purchased tickets and would like a refund due to changes in the tour, please contact the foundation through Eventbrite, or send an e-mail to info@theodorepayne.org to request your refund. Donations are appreciated since the foundation is a nonprofit organization.

-0-  

    2020 Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour

   Sunday, March 29, 10am to 5pm

   www.nativeplantgardentour.org

-0- 

  Also, the Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Nursery is OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

  For Flowers, Plants, Seeds & More,  Place Orders Phone Orders In Advance

   Pick Up Orders Thursday, Friday, & Saturday from 10am to 4pm

   Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

   Sun Valley

   818 768 1802

   TheodorePayne.org/plants  

 

-000-

 

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter