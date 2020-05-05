Sunday “Gayle on the – Stay at Home – Go! for Sunday, May 3, 2020

It’s Sunday! Despite the Covid-19 quarantine, there is plenty to do and see on the Sunday “Gayle on the – Stay at Home – Go! list. Take a look! Enjoy!

-000-

Aquarium of the Pacific

Aquarium Online Academy

www.aquariumofpacific.org/news/aquariumacademy

The Aquarium of the Pacific’s Online Academy is filling the educational void created by the temporary closure of the Long Beach facility during the Covid-19 crisis. The aquarium’s online academy has videos, webcams and activities — including a Pacific Pals puppet show — for all ages. There are plenty of details and a regularly updated schedule of events on the Aquarium of the Pacific’s website.

-0-

Online Learning Resources

The Marine Mammal Center

www.marinemammalcenter.org/education/online-learning-resources

The Marine Mammal Center’s award winning educators are providing new online learning resources on a weekly basis intended to aid families and teachers in guiding youth of all ages to learn more about marine mammal health, science and conservation.

-0-

Captain Dave’s Virtual Dolphin & Whale Watching

Wednesdays at 1:00pm PST

DolphinSafari.com

Since the Covid-19 quarantine has ended many activities including whale watching, the famous Captain Dave’s Whale Watching and Dolphin Safari is providing weekly virtual tours. Virtual Dolphin and Whale Watching activities happen every Wednesday at 1pm. We’re invited to get our “VITAMIN SEA” and chat with Captain Dave and his special guests live during his Sensorium Cetacean Safari. To participate, go to the website: dolphinsafari.com or their YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa53fMnMax27fsyKBP_ygSA/

-0-

Stuck-at-Home SCIENCE

Activities for Families Using Household Supplies

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science

The “Stuck at Home Science” program at the California Science Center teaches families important scientific principles using inexpensive items and household supplies. Example? We can learn the physics of space shuttle launches and replicate it using a balloon, string and some tape.

Each science activity video has an activity guide so we can try the science project at home. To see the variety of California Science Center “STUCK AT HOME” science activities, take a look at the comprehensive California Science Center website.

-0-

Rosebud Parade

“Happiness is Homemade”

Tournament of Roses Hosts Rosebud Parade

Complete Guidelines: tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade

Send Video to: rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com

The Deadline is Monday, May 11th

It’s a 131-year old tradition. Building and decorating a Rose Parade Float for the Tournament of Roses Parade. For the first time ever, we’re invited to the first ever virtual parade, featuring our homemade floats:

Build your float. Anyone can help. Record a video of your float either moving or standing still. Talk about theme of your float. For complete guidelines and instructions go to the website: https://tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade/

E-mail a video of your float to: rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com by Monday, May 11. Tune in May 28th to see the virtual homemade Rose Parade on Facebook Live.

-0-

Inside the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum at Home

Use Your Mobile Device

guide.bowers.org

The brand new “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibition had just opened when the Covid-19 quarantine was imposed. So, Bowers Museum officials have created an online experience until the museum is allowed to reopen. the exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic celebrates The Walt Disney Company on the 50th anniversary of its archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public.

Guests are invited to explore The Walt Disney Archives learn about some of the more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.

Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic is curated by the Walt Disney Archives in conjunction with the Bowers Museum.

Experience “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” at Bowers Museum at Home. Use Your Mobile Device and enter: guide.bowers.org

-0-

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Audio Tour

Annenberg Space for Photography

Audio Tour

www.annenbergphotospace.org

Listen to the voice of Vanity Fair’s Creative Development Editor David Friend give us a complete audio tour of the exhibition “Vanity Fair : Hollywood Calling”

Although the Annenberg Space for Photography is closed, we can still enjoy this current exhibition from the couch!

David Friend provides fascinating insight at how some of the publication’s most memorable photographs were made.

To hear more of Friend and to see which selected stories and images he discusses, go to the website: www.annenbergphotospace.org

-0-

Virtual Tour of the Reagan Library (Pre-Renovation) with Host Gary Sinise

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum/visitor-information/museum-closed-c19

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ry_kId1jOY#action=share

Let’s learn presidential history! Take a virtual of the Reagan Presidential Library with award winning actor, director, producer, musician, and philanthropist Gary Sinise (Gary Sinise Foundation: www.garysinisefoundation.org).

Due to the announcement of the National Archives and Records Administration made Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is closed to the public as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With public safety in mind, the Reagan Foundation will continue to reassess the situation and will work to re-open its facilities as soon as possible. The closing of the Reagan Museum includes the cancellation of any events scheduled at the Reagan Library.

All of their online operations are still open. Looking for a perfect gift? Shop the online museum store. Looking to make a difference and support the programming at the Reagan Foundation? Donations are always welcome and appreciated. The foundation does not receive federal funding.

-0-

“Experience Your Yosemite

Yosemite National Park

www.nps.gov

“Virtual Yosemite” is described as a “groundbreaking interactive tour of one of America’s spectacular natural environments.

Adventure and wildlife photographer and author Scott Highton says he spent more than two years producing magnificent virtual experience which includes links to a variety of park resources. Also, the National Park Service features webcams for LIVE views of Yosemite.

To learn more about the virtual experience with Mother Nature, take a look at the website: www.nps.gov

-0-

Virtual Tomatomania!

Scott Daigre

www.rogersgardens.com/tomatomania

www.rogersgardens.com/request-products-to-go-form/

The world’s largest and most fun tomato plant sale is a virtual experience this Spring due to Covid-19. Instead of visiting one of the many Scott Daigre Tomatomania Southern California pop-up events, we can learn about tomatoes from Scott and shop online.

You can see Daigre’s tomato growing lectures and learn about the TOMATO OF THE YEAR on the rogersgardens.com website.

-0-

“Wash Your Hands”

Downloadable Coloring Book

Artist Eric Junker

www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

“Wash Your Hands!” Local artist Eric JUNK-KER is famous for his murals, posters, and things. Now add this! A downloadable coloring book that reminds us to wash our hands in this age of Covid-19. He delivers the message in several languages.

To get a free copy, go the his website: www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

-0-

Virtual Tours

Marconi Automotive Museum

marconimuseum.org/blog/new-website-with-virtual-tours-at-marconi/

You can now get up-close and personal with the impressive car collection. Check the website for tour times and dates available. See new cars and the latest happenings.

-0-

Live Streamed on Instagram @mullinmuseum

Tuesdays @ 10am

Mullin Automotive Museum

Compete Prepared with Questions for Chat Feed

We can “stay-at-home” and tour the prize winning four wheel masterpieces at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard.

We can see some of the 140 vehicles, art and artifacts from the couch! All you have to do is follow the Mullin Museum on its Instagram feed Tuesdays at 10am.

-0-

Boredom Busters

The Toy Guy Chris Byrne

Thetoyguy.com

The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne, has a comprehensive list of “Summer Boredom Busting” toys to keep us occupied. In the

CREATIVE PLAY category, there’s:

Dino Mazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit

From: Hey Buddy, Hey Pal

Ages 3 and up.

$27.99

Available at www.eggmazing.com

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

From Crazy Aaron Enterprises

Ages 8 and up.

$3.99 & $9.99

Available at Putty World https://puttyworld.com/collections/shop-all-thinking-putty

Stikbot

From: Zing

$4.99 and up

Available at Stikbot https://stikbot.toys/where-to-buy/

-0-

In the SOCIAL PLAY category, there’s:

Pictionary Air

From: Mattel

Ages 8 and up.

$19.99

Available at Target https://tinyurl.com/ya5whf86

What Do You Meme Family

From: What Do You Meme

Ages 8 and up.

$19.99

Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/What-Do-You-Meme-Family/dp/B0812BN1L1

-0-

In the NARRATIVE – BASED PLAY category, there’s:

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

From: Playmobil

Ages 4 and up.

$44.99

Available at Walmart https://www.walmart.com/ip/PLAYMOBIL-Scooby-Doo-Mystery-Machine/373147397

Kindi Kids Summer Peaches

From: Moose Toys

Ages 3 and up.

$22.99

Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Kindi-Kids-Snack-Friends-Pre-School/dp/B07NSTP6Y7?th=1

Escape This Book: Titanic

From: Random House

Ages 8 and Up

$10.99

Available through Random House http://rhcbooks.com/books/575579/escape-this-book-titanic-by-bill-doyle-illustrated-by-sarah-sax

In the PHYSICAL PLAY category, there’s:

Birdie Golf

From: Hog Wild

Ages 4 and Up

$39.99

Available at Dicks Sporting Goods https://tinyurl.com/ycpbg9qq

Pop and Pass

From: Hog Wild

Ages 6 and Up

$29.99

Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Hog-Wild-Outdoor-Launchers-Award-Winning/dp/B07P9C7VW3

For the complete list of The Toy Guy’s Summer Boredom Busters, that include creative play, narrative based play, physical play, and social play, check his website: www.thetoyguy.com

-0-

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Live Stream

www.parks.ca.gov/live/poppyreserve

It’s Spring! It’s California Native Poppy season. All state parks are closed to slow the spread of Covid-19, but we can still experience Spring virtually. The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is live streaming three views of the park’s rolling hills. In addition to the live camera images, there are also videos providing guided tours of poppies and more.

To experience all of this and more, explore the website: www.parks.ca.gov

-0-

The Theodore Payne Poppy Hour

Fridays from 5:30-to-6:30pm

www.nativeplantgardentour.org

To learn more about California Poppies and other California native plants, you might want to join the Theodore Payne Poppy Hour. The happy flower hour happens Fridays at 5:30pm. It’s a live Internet opportunity to share questions and comments and to do some safe socially distant shopping at the Theodore Payne Nursery.

-000-