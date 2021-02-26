Sunday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” Sunday, February 21, 2021

It’s Sunday! Today, we can learn about Black History and the U.S.O.; we can get some exercise and help charity; we can learn about the best new cars of 2021 and more! All of this information is on the Sunday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” list. Enjoy!

-000-

Six Moments of Bravery in African American Military History

uso.org

Comedian and actor Bob Hope was one of the first major stars to join the United Service Organizations — better known as the USO, which since 1941, has been the nation’s leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform, including the time when African Americans soldiers faced discrimination during World War Two.

This Black History Month, the USO teaches us about Six moments of Bravery in African American Military History, six men and women who went above and beyond the call of duty, among them U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret Melvin Morris, who served during the Vietnam War. Staff Sgt Morris received from former president Barack Obama, the nation’s highest medal for valor in combat.

We can learn more about Staff Sgt. Morris and the five other men and women the USO salutes this month on the uso.org website.

-0-

A Conversation with Ai Weiwei

Virtual Talk @ 11am

skirball.org

This morning at 11am we can have a conversation with Chinese artist and activist, famous for his creative work, including sculptures; for example his “Forever Bicycles” created using 1200 bicycles, architectural projects, photographs and videos.

In this rare speaking engagement, he will explore his vast body of work in the context of social justice.

RSVP for this free artworld experience at skirball.org.

-0-

Los Angeles 19th Annual Conscious Life Expo

Virtual Exhibit Hall & Livestream Conference

consciouslifeexpo.com

The Los Angeles Annual Conscious Life Expo, that usual fills convention centers and hotel ballrooms is a virtual experience this weekend because of the pandemic. The expo’s webpage contains the list of features speakers, content segments, and a virtual exhibit hall with instructions for creating your own avatar so you can talk with vendors as well as your friends. Everything you need to know — as well as ticket information is available at: consciouslifeexpo.com.

-0-

Best New Cars of 2021

Autotrader.com

With Springtime come our thoughts turn to new vehicles. AUTOTRADER has produced its list of the BEST NEW CARS FOR 2021, among them…A TRUCK!!! We can review the complete AUTOTRADER list of this year’s best cars on the AUTOTRADER.com website.

-0-

Move Across California: A Virtual Special Olympics Now Thru March 13th

Register! Donate!

Special Olympics Southern California fundraising.sosc.org

Special Olympics so important to thousands of athletes, their coaches and their families. The non-profit organization is determined to keep the competition colorful and competitive despite the Covid-19 pandemic with this…MOVE ACROSS CALIFORNIA!

Athletes and their coaches will run, walk, swim, kayak, cycle, roller blade — just getting moving to eight virtual pit stops from San Diego to Sequoia National Park, among the MOVE ACROSS CALIFORNIA athletes is Krystal Johnson.

Athlete Krystal Johnson says we can register as an individual, start a team, join a team, or support and donate at the website: fundraising.sosc.org. Every dollar raised provides free year-round sports training and competitions for Special Olympics athletes.

So, let’s make this a “get up and get some exercise” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-