Sunday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go!” Sunday, February 28th, 2021

It’s Sunday! Let’s check out the best cars of 2021; historic aircraft; African American trailblazers in the military and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the *VIRTUAL* Go! list. The pandemic is no excuse.



Take a look! Enjoy!

Best New Cars of 2021

Autotrader.com

AUTOTRADER releases its list of BEST CARS OF 2021. The Nissan Kicks made the company’s list because of its affordability — it starts at under 20-thousand dollars — and the AUTOTRADER’s review says for that price we get a crossover vehicle that has great tech, value, and personalization. To learn more about this and other vehicles on the BEST CARS OF 2021 list, take a look at autotrader.com

Outdoor Experience Returns @ 10am

Planes of Fame Air Museum

Chino Airport

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

www.planesoffame.org

We can check out the horsepower of historic aircraft at the Planes of Fame Air Museum OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE. The outdoor experience at the ten acre Chino aircraft museum is available to guests as long as we follow Covid-19 safety protocols which include wearing masks and social distancing.

Details are available at www.planesoffame.org.

10 Black History Stories of U.S. Military Service Members & Supporters

www.USO.org

This Black History Month, the USO acknowledges the service of Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Enoch Woodhouse of Boston, Massachusetts, who recalls that despite the segregation of the era, the international, non-profit USO and its staff always challenged racism.

We can learn more about Lt. Col. Woodhouse’s service and the important role the USO has played in the past and continues to do so in the present at www.USO.org

SOUND/STAGE LA Philharmonic

laphil.com

Soar high above Southern California on the music of SOUND/STAGE, a new online collection of concerts and more produced by the LA Philharmonic replacing the pandemic postponed live events. Enjoy exclusive performances from the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford Theatre.

Explore the complete SOUND/STAGE schedule and we can “play our part” supporting the orchestra during this crucial time at laphil.com.

So, let’s make this “…a keep the music playing…” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

