Sunday “Gayle on the *Virtual* Go!, Sunday, February 7th, 2021

It’s Sunday! There are several interesting and educational experiences on the Sunday “Gayle on the *Virtual* Go!” list. Take a look! Explore!

Monday is Presidents Day

Talk with the Presidents Virtually

Abraham Lincoln

George Washington

Theodore Roosevelt

Thomas Jefferson

Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

www.nixonfoundation.org

The annual Presidents Day event at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum is different Monday instead of formal affair at the Yorba Linda facility. The “presidents” will discuss history and answer our questions in a hour long virtual program starting Monday at 11am. The presidents holiday affair is available free on the www.nixonlibrary.gov website.

We Return Fighting: The African American Experience in World War I

National Museum of African American History & Culture

Nmaahc.si.edu/explore/exhibitions

Learn the history of World War One and how then President Woodrow Wilson argued before Congress war was necessary to protect democracy.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture invites us to explore its virtual exhibit WE RETURN FIGHTING: THE AFRICAN AMERICAN EXPERIENCE IN WORLD WAR ONE. The exhibition as well as the book are available on the museum’s website.

Portraits of African Americans

Highlights from the National Portrait Gallery Collection

artsandculture.google.com/exhibit

Major League Baseball legend Jackie Robinson and Four Star General Colin Powell are among The Smithsonian’s Portraits of African Americans we can explore online since the Washington, D.C. venue is temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The online exhibition includes the Smithsonian portraits of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The portrait collection is on the artsandculture.google.com/exhibit website.

Free!

Now at Home

Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons

Fat Tuesday with Harold & Belle’s

Tuesday, February 16th @ 5pm

RSVP: evenbrite.com

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Fowler.ucla.edu

L.A.’s famous Harold & Belle’s, serving authentic Louisiana Creole Cuisine for more than 50 years, joins the Fowler Museum at UCLA to celebrate Fat Tuesday, that’s Tuesday, February 16th, by teaching us how to make the ultimate Creole dish – Jambalaya. The Zoom cooking session is Tuesday, February 16th, so RSVP now at eventbrite.com for your list of ingredients and come prepared to cook and eat next Tuesday Zoom-style.

So, let’s make this a “tasty learning to cook Creole” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

