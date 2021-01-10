Sunday “Gayle on the VIRTUAL Go! Sunday, January 10th, 2021

There many interesting and fun activities we can enjoy despite the current pandemic closures. Here are some suggestions. Take a look! Enjoy!

-000-

Dine with the Stars for a Good Cause

Los Angeles Times Dinner Series

Project Angel Food

Saturday, January 16 @ 6:30pm

Register Now

events.latimes.com/dinners

Let’s eat! Register now for a virtual three-course Italian take out menu created by Chef Steve Samson of Rossoblu for the Los Angeles Times Dinner Series. The one-of-a-kind Saturday, January 16th , 6:30pm event includes live conversation with actors

Henry Winkler, J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton.

Tickets are $95.00 with proceeds benefiting the non-profit organization Project Angel Food, which serves free healthy meals to people impacted by serious illness.

Register now at events.latimes.com/dinners for menu details and more information.

-0-

You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman

Conceived and Music Directed by Andy Einhorn

Playhouse Live

Tickets $29.99

PlayhouseLive.org

Pasadena Playhouse presents “YOU I LIKE: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF JERRY HERMAN.”

This virtual musical revue honors the genius of Jerry Herman responsible for the Broadway classics “HELLO DOLLY!; MAME, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and more.

The Andy Einhorn production is the first theatrical tribute by a professional theater company since the passing of the Tony Award winning Broadway legend December 2019. Tickets are available for $29.99 at playhouselive.org.

-0-

Online Education & Virtual Field Trips

Petersen Automotive Museum

petersen.org/education

The “Birth of the Car” is one of many lessons taught by the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Wow! That was a lot of money for a car in the late 1800s!

Since online learning is necessary during our current pandemic, in addition to virtual museum tours, the Petersen has education video lessons, coloring activities, puzzles and games.

The Petersen’s distance learning program offers virtual tours and Kindergarten through 12th grade teacher resources. To see the many online learning opportunities available, take a look at the petersen.org/education website.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “despite the challenges, a learn something new” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-