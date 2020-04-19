Sunday”Gayle on the — Stay at Home — Go! for Sunday, April 19, 2020

It’s Sunday! We’re not STUCK-AT-HOME! We’re SAFE-AT-HOME as the world works through the Covid-19 crisis.

We have a lot of choices for entertainment and education thanks to technology. Here are several suggestions on the Sunday “GAYLE ON THE — STAY AT HOME — GO! list! 😊

Take a look! Enjoy! Stay safe!

-000-

“Experience Your Yosemite”

Yosemite National Park

www.nps.gov

“Virtual Yosemite” is described as a “groundbreaking interactive tour of one of America’s spectacular natural environments.

Adventure and wildlife photographer and author Scott Highton says he spent more than two years producing magnificent virtual experience which includes links to a variety of park resources. Also, the National Park Service features webcams for LIVE views of Yosemite.

To learn more about the virtual experience with Mother Nature, take a look at the website: www.nps.gov

-0-

Rosebud Parade

“Happiness is Homemade”

Tournament of Roses Hosts Rosebud Parade

Complete Guidelines: tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade

Send Video to: rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com

***The Deadline is Monday, May 11th***

We’re invited to STAY-AT-HOME to participate in the Tournament of Roses® first-ever VIRTUAL Rose parade, featuring our homemade floats!

Imagine how your float would look. Gather materials from around your house, that includes dolls or action figures. Build your float. Anyone can help. Record a video of your float either moving or standing still. Talk about theme of your float. Then e-mail your video to rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com by Monday, May 11. Tune in May 28th to see the virtual homemade Rose Parade on Facebook Live.

For complete guidelines, please visit https://tournamentofroses.com/events/rosebudparade/

-0-

“Wash Your Hands”

Downloadable Coloring Book

Artist Eric Junker

www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

“Wash Your Hands!” Local artist Eric JUNK-KER is famous for his murals, posters, and things. Now add this! A downloadable coloring book that reminds us to wash our hands in this age of Covid-19. He delivers the message in several languages.

To get a free copy, go the his website: www.ericjunker.com/download-your-coloring-book

-0-

Stuck-at-Home SCIENCE

Activities for Families Using Household Supplies

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science

We can learn science making straw rockets! It’s one of the many “Stuck at Home” science activities offered by the California Science Center.

Each science activity video has an activity guide so we can try the science project at home using simple household ingredients. To see the variety of California Science Center “STUCK AT HOME” science activities.

We’re invited to follow the California Science Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and to tag our posts #StuckAtHomeScience to share photographs of completed homemade science projects.

For more information, take a look at the comprehensive website.

-0-

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Audio Tour

Annenberg Space for Photography

Audio Tour

www.annenbergphotospace.org

The voice of Vanity Fair’s Creative Development Editor David Friend gives us a complete audio tour of the exhibition “Vanity Fair : Hollywood Calling.”

Although the Annenberg Space for Photography is closed, we can still enjoy this current exhibition from the couch!

David Friend provides fascinating insight at how some of the publication’s most memorable photographs were made.

To hear more of Friend and to see which selected stories and images he discusses, go to the website: www.annenbergphotospace.org

So, “STAY-AT-HOME” , learn and experience something new! Oh! Don’t forget to WASH YOUR HANDS! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-