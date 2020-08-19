Genevieve Padalecki”s new affordable fashion line, Now & Gen for Kohl’s

Actress and lifestyle blogger Genevieve Padalecki joined us live to show off looks from her new fashion line Now & Gen at Kohl’s. The limited collection and collaboration with Now & Gen will offer beautiful and classic fashions for women of all sizes at an affordable price. The line offers versatile styles that are functional and can easily transition from day to night or season to season. The collection is available at Kohl’s. For more info on Genevieve and her lifestyle blog, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @nowandgen
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more interviews on YouTube.
Most Popular
Latest News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook