GENYOUth CEO Alexis Glick talks For Schools’ Sake campaign that helps schools feed students

The CEO of GENYOUth Alexis Glick joined us live via Skype to tell us about the emergency school and nutrition campaign and movement they've launched to give school critical resources to feed students. While federal funding continues to support school feeding programs, additional funding is crucial to provide schools with the necessary resources for food storage, single-serve packaging, distribution, delivery and sanitation/safety protective gear as they adapt to new means of delivering healthy meals to feed our nation's children. Genyouth is inviting schools nationwide that qualify to apply for grants of up to $3,000 for equipment and resources to help facilitate school meal delivery and distribution during school closures. GENYOUth, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities. For schools to learn more about the campaign including applying for grants, you can visit their website. You can donate to the fund here or text SCHOOLS to 20222.
