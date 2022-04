Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian and his wife Margaret joined us live to tell us all about their new competition series “Big Restaurant Bet.”

The show premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday on the Food Network. It’s also streaming on Discovery+.

Visit the show’s website for more information and be sure to follow Geoffrey on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2022.