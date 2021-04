Ggiata Delicatessen has opened their first storefront on Melrose Ave. Three of the co-founders- Jack Biebel, Noah Holton-Raphael and Max Bahramipour joined us live to tell us all about their Italian-style deli fare, inspired by traditional East Coast neighborhood delis. Ggiata is located at 5009 Melrose Ave. For more info, you can visit Ggiata.com or follow them on Instagram @Ggiata.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 7, 2021.